Is Coolie A Sequel To Rajinikanth's Thee? Fans Speculate On Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next Film After Teaser Release

Rajinikanth's
Coolie:
Rajinikanth
and
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
upcoming
film
Coolie
has
sparked
a
wave
of
excitement
and
speculation
in
the
entertainment
world
following
the
release
of
its
title
teaser.
Lokesh,
who
gained
nationwide
recognition
after
the
success
of
his
Kamal
Haasan-starrer
Vikram,
further
solidified
his
reputation
with
his
recent
direction
of
Vijay's
Leo.
Now,
he
is
set
to
helm
the
movie
Coolie,
starring
superstar
Rajinikanth.
Sun
Pictures
is
producing
the
film,
which
will
feature
music
by
Anirudh
Ravichander.
An
official
announcement
about
the
project,
initially
known
as
Thalaivar
171,
was
made
last
year,
and
reports
indicate
that
filming
is
slated
to
begin
in
June.
The
title
teaser
of
Coolie
was
unveiled
yesterday
at
6
p.m.,
revealing
the
intriguing
title
and
causing
a
stir
on
social
media.
Rajinikanth,
who
has
played
a
coolie
in
films
like
Uzhaipaali
(1993),
Mannan
(1992),
and
Mallum
Malarum
(1989),
might
incorporate
some
meta-references
to
his
earlier
roles
in
the
upcoming
film.
The
teaser
features
a
tense
scenario
where
several
goons
are
seen
working
in
a
factory
on
gold
items
such
as
chains
and
watches
for
smuggling
purposes.
One
of
the
goons
receives
a
call
warning
about
an
unknown
intruder
breaching
security
and
is
advised
to
stay
cautious.
As
the
goon
steps
outside
with
a
chain
made
of
gold
watches
to
confront
the
intruder,
he
ends
up
being
attacked.
This
leads
to
intense
fight
scenes
between
Rajinikanth's
character
and
the
goons.
The
teaser
was
shot
in
black
and
white,
with
only
the
gold
color
emphasized
for
dramatic
effect.
Fans
have
praised
the
teaser
for
Rajinikanth's
commanding
screen
presence
and
impressive
dialogue
delivery,
as
well
as
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
skilled
direction
and
Anirudh
Ravichander's
captivating
background
music.
The
teaser
has
already
garnered
approximately
4.8
million
views
on
YouTube
within
just
18
hours
of
its
release.
Is
Coolie
A
Sequel
To
Thee?
Fans
Speculate
On
Rajini's
Film
As
the
buzz
around
Coolie
continues
to
grow,
fans
are
actively
speculating
about
the
film's
plot.
Some
suggest
the
movie
may
be
a
sequel
to
Rajinikanth's
1981
film
Thee.
In
Thee,
Rajinikanth
played
a
struggling
labourer
who
later
became
a
major
smuggling
kingpin,
donning
a
metal
patch
on
his
arm-a
detail
also
observed
in
the
Coolie
teaser.
Whether
Coolie
serves
as
a
continuation
of
Thee
or
an
entirely
new
story
remains
to
be
seen.
While
these
rumors
have
piqued
curiosity
and
anticipation
among
fans,
the
true
narrative
and
connections
to
Rajinikanth's
earlier
works
will
only
be
revealed
with
the
film's
release.
For
now,
fans
and
critics
alike
eagerly
await
further
details
and
updates
on
this
promising
project.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 13:40 [IST]