Joshua - Imai Pol Kaakha OTT Release: Here's Where to Watch Varun's Action Thriller Film

Joshua
-
Imai
Pol
Kaakha
OTT
Release:
'Joshua:
Imai
Pol
Kaakha'
is
a
Tamil
action
thriller
film
written
and
directed
by
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
and
produced
by
Ishari
K.
Ganesh
under
Vels
Film
International.
The
film
features
Tamil
Big
Boss
star
Varun
in
the
titular
role,
alongside
Krishna
and
debutante
Raahei.
Production
for
the
film
commenced
in
late
2019
but
was
delayed
until
2021-2022,
due
to
the
impacts
of
the
COVID-19
pandemic.
It
was
eventually
released
in
theatres
on
March
1,
2024.
Joshua:
Imai
Pol
Kaakha
Premise
Joshua,
a
skilled
assassin,
undertakes
the
task
of
safeguarding
Kundhavi
Chidambaram,
a
high-profile
woman
targeted
by
dangerous
gangsters.
Throughout
the
mission,
Joshua
and
Kundavai
find
themselves
developing
feelings
for
each
other.
Joshua:
Imai
Pol
Kaka
OTT
Release
Details
Joshua:
Imai
Pol
Kaka
is
now
available
for
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
Video,
offering
its
storyline
and
performances
to
audiences.
Released
on
March
28,
2024,
this
OTT
debut
provides
a
cinematic
experience
for
viewers
to
enjoy
at
home.
Joshua's
arrival
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
provides
an
opportunity
for
fans
to
explore
its
intricacies
and
appreciate
the
talents
of
its
cast
and
crew
firsthand.
Joshua:
Imai
Pol
Kaakha
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie's
cast
comprises
Varun
portraying
Joshua,
Raahei
as
Kundhavi
Chidambaram,
alongside
Krishna,
Yogi
Babu,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Vichithra,
Dhivyadharshini,
and
others.
Karthik
composed
the
music,
and
S.
R.
Kathir
and
Anthony
took
charge
of
the
cinematography
and
film
editing,
respectively.
Joshua:
Imai
Pol
Kaakha
marks
Karthik's
third
venture
as
a
composer,
following
his
work
on
Aravaan
(2012)
and
Tamilselvanum
Thaniyar
Anjalum
(2016).
The
debut
single,
"Hey
Love," performed
by
Shashaa
Tirupati
and
penned
by
Vignesh
Shivan,
debuted
on
February
29,
2020.
The
video
for
the
second
single,
"Naan
Un
Joshua,"
was
unveiled
on
July
17,
2020,
along
with
its
release
on
music
platforms.
The
third
single,
"Tappasu
Neram,"
was
launched
on
December
11,
2021.
Lastly,
the
fourth
single,
"Joshua
Siru
Paeraasai,"
was
released
on
February
29,
2024.