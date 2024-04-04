Kalvan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: GV Prakash's Movie Expected To Perform Well On Opening Day

Kalvan
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Kalvan" is
an
action-adventure
drama
starring
GV
Prakash
Kumar.
Directed
by
cinematographer
PV
Shankar,
the
film
also
stars
Bharathiraja,
Ivana,
and
Dheena
in
pivotal
roles.
Kalvan,
produced
by
G.
Dilli
Babu
under
his
Axess
Film
Factory
production
banner,
hit
theatres
on
April
4th.
The
recently
released
trailer
of
'Kalvan' reveals
a
gripping
narrative.
Opening
with
a
news
report
detailing
the
intrusion
of
a
herd
of
elephants
into
the
Panamkaadu
forests
via
the
Kadambur
forest,
it
sets
the
stage
for
tension.
Consequently,
the
villagers
of
Iruttipalayam
receive
strict
orders
to
avoid
forest
exploration.
This
development
presents
an
ideal
scenario
for
GV
Prakash
and
Dheena's
characters
to
set
their
plans
into
motion,
although
specifics
remain
shrouded
in
mystery.
As
anticipated,
the
protagonists
find
themselves
face-to-face
with
the
elephant
herd,
heightening
the
suspense.
The
film's
title,
meaning
"thief," and
its
trailer
suggest
a
profound
question:
Who
is
the
real
thief?
Is
it
humans
encroaching
on
the
forest
or
the
forest
dwellers
reclaiming
what
rightfully
belongs
to
them?
Kalvan
Day
1
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Kalvan
is
expected
to
perform
well
on
its
first
day
at
the
box
office.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
0
Cr
Kalvan
Premiere
Screening
Review
"Kalvan" has
been
reviewed
by
box
office
tracker
Sugumar
Srinivasan
after
its
premiere,
who
describes
it
as
a
village
drama
with
a
fun-filled
first
half
followed
by
an
emotional
second
half.The
film
is
praised
for
its
comedy
in
the
first
half
and
adventure
elements
in
the
second
half.
Highlights
include
Bharathiraja's
performance,
Gv
Prakash's
contribution,
Dheena's
comedy,
Ivana's
performance,
the
intermission,
climax,
and
top-notch
VFX.
The
overall
rating
stands
at
3.5
out
of
5
stars.
According
to
Sugumar
Srinivasan,
"Kalvan"
promises
to
entertain
viewers
with
its
perfect
entertainment
blend.
Kalvan
Cast
And
Crew
Penned
by
Shankar
and
Ramesh
Aiyappan,
Kalvarn
also
features
G.
Gnanasambandam
and
Vinoth
Munna.
The
cinematography
for
the
film
is
handled
by
Shankar
himself,
with
editing
by
Raymond
Derrick
Crasta.
The
songs
are
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar,
while
the
music
score
is
provided
by
Revaa.
The
stunts
in
the
movie
are
directed
by
S.
Dhilip
Kumar,
with
CGI
by
Resol
FX,
sound
and
mixing
by
Sync
Cinema,
and
DI
by
Varna
Digital
Studios.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 9:04 [IST]