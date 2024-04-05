Kalvan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: GV Prakash Kumar Starrer Movie Expects A Modest Run

Kalvan Box Office Collection Prediction: "Kalvan" is an action-adventure drama starring GV Prakash Kumar. Directed by cinematographer PV Shankar, the film also stars Bharathiraja, Ivana, and Dheena in pivotal roles. Kalvan, produced by G. Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory production banner, hit theatres on April 4th.

The recently released trailer of 'Kalvan' reveals a gripping narrative. Opening with a news report detailing the intrusion of a herd of elephants into the Panamkaadu forests via the Kadambur forest, it sets the stage for tension. Consequently, the villagers of Iruttipalayam receive strict orders to avoid forest exploration. This development presents an ideal scenario for GV Prakash and Dheena's characters to set their plans into motion, although specifics remain shrouded in mystery. As anticipated, the protagonists find themselves face-to-face with the elephant herd, heightening the suspense.

The film's title, meaning "thief," and its trailer suggest a profound question: Who is the real thief? Is it humans encroaching on the forest or the forest dwellers reclaiming what rightfully belongs to them?

Kalvan Day 2 Box Office Collection Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Kalvan earned an estimated ₹ 0.24 crore India net on its first day at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0.24 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 0.24 Cr

Kalvan Review

"Kalvan" has been reviewed by box office tracker Sugumar Srinivasan after its premiere, who describes it as a village drama with a fun-filled first half followed by an emotional second half.The film is praised for its comedy in the first half and adventure elements in the second half. Highlights include Bharathiraja's performance, Gv Prakash's contribution, Dheena's comedy, Ivana's performance, the intermission, climax, and top-notch VFX. The overall rating stands at 3.5 out of 5 stars. According to Sugumar Srinivasan, "Kalvan" promises to entertain viewers with its perfect entertainment blend.

Kalvan Cast And Crew

Penned by Shankar and Ramesh Aiyappan, Kalvarn also features G. Gnanasambandam and Vinoth Munna. The cinematography for the film is handled by Shankar himself, with editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta. The songs are composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the music score is provided by Revaa. The stunts in the movie are directed by S. Dhilip Kumar, with CGI by Resol FX, sound and mixing by Sync Cinema, and DI by Varna Digital Studios.