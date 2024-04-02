Kalvan First Review: GV Prakash's Film Hailed As A Perfect Entertainer, Filled With Fun And Emotion

Kalvan First Review: "Kalvan" is an upcoming action drama starring GV Prakash Kumar. Directed by cinematographer PV Shankar, the film also stars Bharathiraja, Ivana, and Dheena in pivotal roles. Kalvan, produced by G. Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory production banner, is scheduled for theatrical release on April 4th.

The recent release of the Kalvan trailer reveals a gripping narrative. Opening with a news report detailing the intrusion of a herd of elephants into the Panamkaadu forests via the Kadambur forest, it sets the stage for tension. Consequently, the villagers of Iruttipalayam receive strict orders to avoid forest exploration. This development presents an ideal scenario for GV Prakash and Dheena's characters to set their plans into motion, although specifics remain shrouded in mystery. As anticipated, the protagonists find themselves face-to-face with the elephant herd, heightening the suspense.

The film's title, meaning "thief," and its trailer suggest a profound question: Who is the real thief? Is it humans encroaching on the forest or the forest dwellers reclaiming what rightfully belongs to them?

'Kalvan': A Village Drama Packed with Laughter and Emotion

"Kalvan" has been reviewed by box office tracker Sugumar Srinivasan, who describes it as a village drama with a fun-filled first half followed by an emotional second half. The film is praised for its comedy in the first half and adventure elements in the second half. Highlights include Bharathiraja's performance, Gv Prakash's contribution, Dheena's comedy, Ivana's performance, the intermission, climax, and top-notch VFX. The overall rating stands at 3.5 out of 5 stars. According to Sugumar Srinivasan, "Kalvan" promises to entertain viewers with its perfect entertainment blend.

Penned by Shankar and Ramesh Aiyappan, Kalvarn also features G. Gnanasambandam and Vinoth Munna. The cinematography for the film is handled by Shankar himself, with editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta. The songs are composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the music score is provided by Revaa.