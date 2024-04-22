Kamal Haasan's Love Life And Marriages: From Vani To Gautami, Viral Interview Unveils Intriguing Details

Kamal
Haasan's
Love
Life:
In
a
recent
interview
with
the
YouTube
channel
Aagayam
Cinemas,
film
journalist
Sabatha
Joseph
opened
up
about
the
personal
life
of
iconic
Indian
actor
Kamal
Haasan.
Sabatha
Joseph's
revelations
have
sparked
interest
and
discussion
on
social
media
as
he
delved
into
Kamal
Haasan's
love
life
and
relationships
over
the
years.
Sabatha
Joseph's
Take
on
Kamal
Haasan's
Love
Life
Sabatha
Joseph
began
by
discussing
Kamal
Haasan's
early
career,
which
started
with
dancing
in
films.
During
that
time,
he
was
involved
in
a
relationship,
though
it
ended,
and
later
the
woman
passed
away.
As
his
career
progressed,
Kamal
Haasan
gained
fame
and
began
to
rise
in
the
film
industry.
He
acted
in
"Melnaattu
Marumagal" with
actress
Vani
Ganapathy,
who
made
a
guest
appearance
in
the
movie.
Kamal
Haasan's
first
marriage
was
to
Ganapathy,
a
talented
dancer.
Joseph
shared
that
Haasan
and
Ganapathy's
romance
blossomed
during
the
film's
production.
Despite
some
initial
hesitation
from
Haasan's
mother,
he
was
determined
to
marry
Ganapathy
and
persuaded
his
mother
to
approve
the
union.
Haasan's
career
continued
to
flourish,
and
he
eventually
began
acting
in
Hindi
films.
At
this
time,
Sarika
played
a
significant
role
in
his
life,
providing
support
in
the
Bollywood
industry.
Joseph
revealed
that
Haasan's
relationship
with
Sarika
evolved
into
love,
leading
to
Sarika's
pregnancy.
When
Sarika
gave
an
interview
about
their
relationship
to
a
national
newspaper,
it
caused
friction
between
Kamal
Haasan
and
Vani
Ganapathy,
ultimately
resulting
in
their
divorce.
Joseph
noted
that
Vani
Ganapathy
later
disclosed
that
she
had
undergone
three
abortions
during
her
marriage
to
Kamal
Haasan,
as
requested
by
him.
After
his
divorce
from
Vani
Ganapathy,
Haasan
married
Sarika,
with
whom
he
had
two
daughters,
Akshara
and
Shruti
Haasan.
However,
Kamal
Haasan's
relationship
with
Sarika
ended
when
he
had
an
affair
with
a
co-star.
He
then
entered
into
a
relationship
with
his
'Thevar
Magan'
co-star
Gautami,
but
their
partnership
also
eventually
dissolved,
according
to
Sabatha
Joseph.
Disclaimer:
While
the
interview
has
generated
significant
interest,
please
note
that
the
information
in
this
article
is
based
on
Sabatha
Joseph's
statements
during
the
YouTube
channel's
interview.
Filmibeat
does
not
take
responsibility
for
the
content
and
presents
it
solely
to
share
the
interview's
content
with
readers.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 17:28 [IST]