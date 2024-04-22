Kamal Haasan's Love Life And Marriages: From Vani To Gautami, Viral Interview Unveils Intriguing Details

Kamal Haasan's Love Life: In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Aagayam Cinemas, film journalist Sabatha Joseph opened up about the personal life of iconic Indian actor Kamal Haasan. Sabatha Joseph's revelations have sparked interest and discussion on social media as he delved into Kamal Haasan's love life and relationships over the years.

Sabatha Joseph's Take on Kamal Haasan's Love Life

Sabatha Joseph began by discussing Kamal Haasan's early career, which started with dancing in films. During that time, he was involved in a relationship, though it ended, and later the woman passed away. As his career progressed, Kamal Haasan gained fame and began to rise in the film industry. He acted in "Melnaattu Marumagal" with actress Vani Ganapathy, who made a guest appearance in the movie. Kamal Haasan's first marriage was to Ganapathy, a talented dancer.

Joseph shared that Haasan and Ganapathy's romance blossomed during the film's production. Despite some initial hesitation from Haasan's mother, he was determined to marry Ganapathy and persuaded his mother to approve the union. Haasan's career continued to flourish, and he eventually began acting in Hindi films. At this time, Sarika played a significant role in his life, providing support in the Bollywood industry.

Joseph revealed that Haasan's relationship with Sarika evolved into love, leading to Sarika's pregnancy. When Sarika gave an interview about their relationship to a national newspaper, it caused friction between Kamal Haasan and Vani Ganapathy, ultimately resulting in their divorce. Joseph noted that Vani Ganapathy later disclosed that she had undergone three abortions during her marriage to Kamal Haasan, as requested by him.

After his divorce from Vani Ganapathy, Haasan married Sarika, with whom he had two daughters, Akshara and Shruti Haasan. However, Kamal Haasan's relationship with Sarika ended when he had an affair with a co-star. He then entered into a relationship with his 'Thevar Magan' co-star Gautami, but their partnership also eventually dissolved, according to Sabatha Joseph.

Disclaimer: While the interview has generated significant interest, please note that the information in this article is based on Sabatha Joseph's statements during the YouTube channel's interview. Filmibeat does not take responsibility for the content and presents it solely to share the interview's content with readers.