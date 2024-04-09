Lal Salaam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Movie Online

Lal Salaam OTT Release: 'Lal Salaam' is a Tamil sports drama movie written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, marking her directorial project following her work on '3,' starring Dhanush, and 'Vai Raja Vai,' featuring Gautham Karthik. The film was released in theatres on February 9th.

Thalaivar 171: Mic Mohan As Villain In Rajinikanth's Film; Vijay Sethupathi And Shah Rukh Khan Rumoured Addition

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah for Lyca Productions, the movie features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the primary roles. Additionally, Rajinikanth makes an extended cameo appearance in the film, portraying the character of Moideen Bhai. The teaser for "Lal Salaam" was unveiled on Diwali (November 12, 2023), delighting the actor's fans.

In October 2022, there were speculations about Aishwarya Rajinikanth directing a movie with Atharvaa in the lead and Rajinikanth making an extended cameo. In November, Aishwarya confirmed her next directorial project, "Lal Salaam," starring Vishnu Vishal as a cricketer, Vikranth in leading roles, and Rajinikanth in a cameo. The film also includes a special appearance by former cricketer Kapil Dev.

After the movie's announcement in November 2022 by unveiling its title, filming commenced in March 2023 and wrapped up in August 2023, encompassing shoots in diverse locations such as Mumbai, Chennai, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai, and others.

The first single from 'Lal Salaam,' titled "Ther Thiruvizha," was released on December 18, 2023. The audio launch was held at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology on January 26, 2024. The movie's trailer was unveiled on February 5th, igniting excitement among fans who eagerly awaited its release.

Lal Salaam OTT Release Date And Platform

The box office performance of the movie post-release was underwhelming. Initially, there were reports of Sun TV acquiring the satellite rights and Netflix securing the digital streaming rights. However, recent reports indicate that the movie is slated for its digital release on Sun NXT on April 12. Official confirmations are awaited. Stay tuned for further updates on the OTT release of the film.

Lal Salaam Cast And Crew

The film features a cast that includes Vishnu Vishal as Thirunavukarasu "Thiru," Vikranth, and cameo appearances by Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai (in an extended role), Nirosha as Moideen's wife, Jeevitha Rajashekar as Moideen's sister, and Kapil Dev as himself.

Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2 Grand Finale: Get To Know The Date, Time, And Finalists!

A. R. Rahman, in his first collaboration with Aishwarya, Vishnu, and Vikranth, composed the music and background score. Vishnu Rangasamy was responsible for cinematography, while B. Pravin Baaskar handled the editing.