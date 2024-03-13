Lal Salaam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Movie

Lal
Salaam
OTT
Release:
'Lal
Salaam'
is
a
Tamil
sports
drama
movie
written
and
directed
by
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth,
marking
her
directorial
project
following
her
work
on
'3,'
starring
Dhanush,
and
'Vai
Raja
Vai,'
featuring
Gautham
Karthik.
The
film
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
The
teaser
for
"Lal
Salaam" was
unveiled
on
Diwali
(November
12,
2023),
delighting
the
actor's
fans.
Produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
for
Lyca
Productions,
the
movie
features
Vishnu
Vishal
and
Vikranth
in
the
primary
roles.
Additionally,
Rajinikanth
makes
an
extended
cameo
appearance
in
the
film,
portraying
the
character
of
Moideen
Bhai.
In
October
2022,
there
were
speculations
about
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
directing
a
movie
with
Atharvaa
in
the
lead
and
Rajinikanth
making
an
extended
cameo.
However,
in
November,
Aishwarya
confirmed
her
next
directorial
project,
"Lal
Salaam," starring
Vishnu
Vishal
as
a
cricketer,
Vikranth
in
leading
roles,
and
Rajinikanth
in
a
cameo.
The
film
also
includes
a
special
appearance
by
former
cricketer
Kapil
Dev.
Lal
Salaam
Audio
Launch
The
movie
was
announced
in
November
2022,
unveiling
its
title.
Filming
commenced
in
March
2023
and
wrapped
up
in
August
2023,
encompassing
shoots
in
diverse
locations
such
as
Mumbai,
Chennai,
Puducherry,
Tiruvannamalai,
and
others.
The
first
single
from
'Lal
Salaam,'
titled
"Ther
Thiruvizha," was
released
on
December
18,
2023.
The
audio
launch
was
held
at
Sri
Sairam
Institute
of
Technology
on
January
26,
2024.
'Lal
Salaam'
Trailer
The
movie's
trailer
was
unveiled
on
February
5th,
igniting
excitement
among
fans
who
eagerly
awaited
its
release.
The
glimpses
revealed
in
the
trailer
promise
a
compelling
and
powerful
cinematic
experience.
"Lal
Salaam"
boasts
a
stellar
cast,
adding
to
the
anticipation
surrounding
its
release.
Lal
Salaam
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
film's
box
office
performance
post-release
proved
to
be
underwhelming.
Initially,
reports
indicated
that
Sun
TV
had
acquired
the
satellite
rights,
while
Netflix
secured
the
digital
streaming
rights.
Presently,
reports
suggest
a
potential
release
on
Netflix
on
March
15,
although
official
confirmation
is
pending.
Stay
tuned
for
updates
on
the
OTT
release
of
this
movie.
Lal
Salaam
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
a
cast
that
includes
Vishnu
Vishal
as
Thirunavukarasu
"Thiru,"
Vikranth,
and
cameo
appearances
by
Rajinikanth
as
Moideen
Bhai
(in
an
extended
role),
Nirosha
as
Moideen's
wife,
Jeevitha
Rajashekar
as
Moideen's
sister,
and
Kapil
Dev
as
himself.
A.
R.
Rahman,
in
his
first
collaboration
with
Aishwarya,
Vishnu,
and
Vikranth,
composed
the
music
and
background
score.
Vishnu
Rangasamy
was
responsible
for
cinematography,
while
B.
Pravin
Baaskar
handled
the
editing.