Lal Salaam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Movie

Lal Salaam OTT Release: 'Lal Salaam' is a Tamil sports drama movie written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, marking her directorial project following her work on '3,' starring Dhanush, and 'Vai Raja Vai,' featuring Gautham Karthik. The film was released in theatres on February 9th.

The teaser for "Lal Salaam" was unveiled on Diwali (November 12, 2023), delighting the actor's fans. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah for Lyca Productions, the movie features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the primary roles. Additionally, Rajinikanth makes an extended cameo appearance in the film, portraying the character of Moideen Bhai.

In October 2022, there were speculations about Aishwarya Rajinikanth directing a movie with Atharvaa in the lead and Rajinikanth making an extended cameo. However, in November, Aishwarya confirmed her next directorial project, "Lal Salaam," starring Vishnu Vishal as a cricketer, Vikranth in leading roles, and Rajinikanth in a cameo. The film also includes a special appearance by former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Lal Salaam Audio Launch

The movie was announced in November 2022, unveiling its title. Filming commenced in March 2023 and wrapped up in August 2023, encompassing shoots in diverse locations such as Mumbai, Chennai, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai, and others. The first single from 'Lal Salaam,' titled "Ther Thiruvizha," was released on December 18, 2023. The audio launch was held at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology on January 26, 2024.

'Lal Salaam' Trailer

The movie's trailer was unveiled on February 5th, igniting excitement among fans who eagerly awaited its release. The glimpses revealed in the trailer promise a compelling and powerful cinematic experience. "Lal Salaam" boasts a stellar cast, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Lal Salaam OTT Release Date And Platform

The film's box office performance post-release proved to be underwhelming. Initially, reports indicated that Sun TV had acquired the satellite rights, while Netflix secured the digital streaming rights. Presently, reports suggest a potential release on Netflix on March 15, although official confirmation is pending. Stay tuned for updates on the OTT release of this movie.

Lal Salaam Cast And Crew

The film features a cast that includes Vishnu Vishal as Thirunavukarasu "Thiru," Vikranth, and cameo appearances by Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai (in an extended role), Nirosha as Moideen's wife, Jeevitha Rajashekar as Moideen's sister, and Kapil Dev as himself.

A. R. Rahman, in his first collaboration with Aishwarya, Vishnu, and Vikranth, composed the music and background score. Vishnu Rangasamy was responsible for cinematography, while B. Pravin Baaskar handled the editing.