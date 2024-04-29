Late Vijayakanth To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Family Announces Award Ceremony Date

Vijayakanth
To
Be
Honored
With
Padma
Bhushan:
The
late
actor
and
former
president
of
DMDK,
Vijayakanth,
was
posthumously
awarded
India's
third-highest
civilian
honour,
the
Padma
Bhushan,
by
the
Government
of
India
in
January
2024.
The
accolade
acknowledges
Vijayakanth's
substantial
contributions
to
the
Indian
film
industry.
Vijayakanth,
affectionately
known
as
Captain
by
his
fans
in
Tamil
Nadu,
passed
away
on
December
28,
2023,
after
a
prolonged
illness.
His
death
was
met
with
widespread
mourning,
as
thousands
of
fans
and
the
public
paid
their
respects.
His
body
was
buried
at
the
DMDK
Party
headquarters
in
Koyambedu.
Prominent
figures
such
as
Tamil
Nadu
Chief
Minister
M.K.
Stalin
and
actor
Vijay
paid
tribute
to
him.
The
Padma
Bhushan
for
Vijayakanth
is
part
of
the
Padma
Awards
announced
annually
by
the
President
of
India.
In
2024,
a
total
of
132
awards
were
approved,
including
5
Padma
Vibhushan,
17
Padma
Bhushan,
and
110
Padma
Shri.
The
list
includes
30
women,
8
individuals
from
the
categories
of
foreigners,
NRIs,
PIOs,
and
OCI,
and
9
posthumous
honorees.
The
presentation
of
the
Padma
Awards
is
taking
place
over
several
stages
at
the
President's
House
in
Delhi.
Premalatha
Vijayakanth
Announces
Award
Ceremony
Date
Vijayakanth's
posthumous
Padma
Bhushan
has
not
yet
been
formally
presented
to
his
family.
However,
his
wife,
DMDK
General
Secretary
and
Treasurer
Premalatha
Vijayakanth,
recently
announced
that
the
award
ceremony
will
take
place
on
May
9
in
Delhi.
"Vijayakanth
will
receive
the
Padma
Bhushan
on
May
9
in
Delhi," Premalatha
shared
with
the
media.
She
added,
"We
have
received
an
invitation
from
the
Union
Ministry
of
Home
Affairs
for
the
Padma
Bhushan
award
presentation
to
Vijayakanth,
which
will
take
place
on
May
9th.
We
have
been
invited
to
Delhi
on
the
8th,
and
the
award
ceremony
will
be
held
on
the
9th
at
6:30
p.m.
My
elder
son,
Vijaya
Prabhakaran,
and
I
will
be
attending,
as
only
two
people
are
allowed
to
participate."
This
news
has
been
met
with
joy
by
Vijayakanth's
supporters,
who
have
long
awaited
the
occasion
when
the
actor
would
be
recognised
with
the
Padma
Bhushan.
His
posthumous
award
is
a
testament
to
his
enduring
legacy
and
the
impact
he
made
in
the
Indian
film
industry.