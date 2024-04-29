Late Vijayakanth To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Family Announces Award Ceremony Date

Vijayakanth To Be Honored With Padma Bhushan: The late actor and former president of DMDK, Vijayakanth, was posthumously awarded India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, by the Government of India in January 2024. The accolade acknowledges Vijayakanth's substantial contributions to the Indian film industry.

Vijayakanth, affectionately known as Captain by his fans in Tamil Nadu, passed away on December 28, 2023, after a prolonged illness. His death was met with widespread mourning, as thousands of fans and the public paid their respects. His body was buried at the DMDK Party headquarters in Koyambedu. Prominent figures such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and actor Vijay paid tribute to him.

The Padma Bhushan for Vijayakanth is part of the Padma Awards announced annually by the President of India. In 2024, a total of 132 awards were approved, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri. The list includes 30 women, 8 individuals from the categories of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCI, and 9 posthumous honorees. The presentation of the Padma Awards is taking place over several stages at the President's House in Delhi.

Premalatha Vijayakanth Announces Award Ceremony Date

Vijayakanth's posthumous Padma Bhushan has not yet been formally presented to his family. However, his wife, DMDK General Secretary and Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth, recently announced that the award ceremony will take place on May 9 in Delhi.

"Vijayakanth will receive the Padma Bhushan on May 9 in Delhi," Premalatha shared with the media. She added, "We have received an invitation from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the Padma Bhushan award presentation to Vijayakanth, which will take place on May 9th. We have been invited to Delhi on the 8th, and the award ceremony will be held on the 9th at 6:30 p.m. My elder son, Vijaya Prabhakaran, and I will be attending, as only two people are allowed to participate."

This news has been met with joy by Vijayakanth's supporters, who have long awaited the occasion when the actor would be recognised with the Padma Bhushan. His posthumous award is a testament to his enduring legacy and the impact he made in the Indian film industry.