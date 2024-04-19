Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth And Dhanush Cast Their Vote

Lok
Sabha
Elections
2024:
Voting
for
the
first
phase
of
the
2024
Lok
Sabha
elections
started
on
April
19
in
102
constituencies
spanning
17
states
and
four
union
territories.
The
largest
portion
of
seats
in
this
phase
comes
from
southern
India,
with
39
seats
in
Tamil
Nadu
and
one
in
Puducherry.
In
Tamil
Nadu,
the
main
contenders
are
the
ruling
Dravida
Munnetra
Kazhagam
(DMK)
and
the
All
India
Anna
Dravida
Munnetra
Kazhagam
(AIADMK).
Rajinikanth
and
Dhanush
Cast
Their
Votes
In
Tamil
Nadu,
actor
Dhanush
cast
his
vote
in
the
morning
itself.
Superstar
Rajinikanth
also
exercised
his
right
to
vote
and
advised
the
public
to
make
their
voices
heard
through
the
ballot.
Rajinikanth
emphasised
the
importance
of
voting
as
a
responsibility
for
all,
encouraging
everyone
to
take
part
in
the
democratic
process.