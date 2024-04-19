Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth And Dhanush Cast Their Vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections started on April 19 in 102 constituencies spanning 17 states and four union territories. The largest portion of seats in this phase comes from southern India, with 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, the main contenders are the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Rajinikanth and Dhanush Cast Their Votes

In Tamil Nadu, actor Dhanush cast his vote in the morning itself. Superstar Rajinikanth also exercised his right to vote and advised the public to make their voices heard through the ballot. Rajinikanth emphasised the importance of voting as a responsibility for all, encouraging everyone to take part in the democratic process.