Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Thalapathy Vijay Cast His Vote? Here's What We Know

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is progressing briskly in 40 constituencies across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The first phase includes 102 constituencies nationwide, spanning 19 states, with 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. Additionally, the Vilavancode Assembly by-election is taking place today in Tamil Nadu.

Several Tamil film actors have already exercised their right to vote, including Ajith, who cast his vote early in the morning. Other celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, and Sasikumar have also cast their ballots.

Will Thalapathy Vijay Cast His Vote?

However, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Party president Vijay has yet to vote. His chance to vote remains uncertain due to his presence in Dubai for the final shoot of his film 'GOAT.' His return to Tamil Nadu has been delayed by persistent rain. Reports suggest Vijay will head straight from the airport to Neelankarai Vels School to vote, depending on the status of his flight this morning.