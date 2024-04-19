Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Thalapathy Vijay Cast His Vote? Here's What We Know

Lok
Sabha
Elections
2024:
Voting
for
the
2024
Lok
Sabha
elections
is
progressing
briskly
in
40
constituencies
across
Tamil
Nadu
and
Puducherry.
The
first
phase
includes
102
constituencies
nationwide,
spanning
19
states,
with
39
in
Tamil
Nadu
and
one
in
Puducherry.
Additionally,
the
Vilavancode
Assembly
by-election
is
taking
place
today
in
Tamil
Nadu.
Several
Tamil
film
actors
have
already
exercised
their
right
to
vote,
including
Ajith,
who
cast
his
vote
early
in
the
morning.
Other
celebrities
such
as
Rajinikanth,
Dhanush,
Sivakarthikeyan,
and
Sasikumar
have
also
cast
their
ballots.
Will
Thalapathy
Vijay
Cast
His
Vote?
However,
actor
and
Tamilaga
Vettri
Kazhagam
Party
president
Vijay
has
yet
to
vote.
His
chance
to
vote
remains
uncertain
due
to
his
presence
in
Dubai
for
the
final
shoot
of
his
film
'GOAT.'
His
return
to
Tamil
Nadu
has
been
delayed
by
persistent
rain.
Reports
suggest
Vijay
will
head
straight
from
the
airport
to
Neelankarai
Vels
School
to
vote,
depending
on
the
status
of
his
flight
this
morning.
