Lover OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Manikandan's Movie

Lover
OTT
Release:
The
Tamil
film
'Lover,'
released
on
February
9,
2024,
features
Manikandan
and
Gouri
Priya
Reddy
in
the
lead
roles.
Directed
by
debutant
Prabhu
Ram
Vyas,
the
movie
promises
to
deliver
a
captivating
romantic
drama.
Lover
Synopsis
As
Arun
and
Divya's
six-year
relationship
begins
to
unravel,
they
find
themselves
drifting
apart,
prompting
the
question
of
whether
love
can
endure
such
differences.
Lover
Cast
And
Crew
The
film's
ensemble
cast
features
K.
Manikandan
portraying
the
character
of
Arun,
while
Sri
Gouri
Priya
takes
on
the
role
of
Divya
Shanmugam.
Kanna
Ravi
brings
the
character
of
Madan
Wanders
to
life,
alongside
Harish
Kumar
as
Suhail.
Saravanan
and
Geetha
Kailasam
portray
Arun's
parents,
while
Nikhila
Shankar
and
Harini
depict
Divya's
friends,
with
Nikhila
playing
Divya's
friend
and
flatmate
and
Harini
appearing
as
Aishu.
The
cast
is
further
enriched
by
Pintu
Pandu
and
Arunachaleshwaran,
who
portray
significant
roles
as
well.
The
film's
technical
team
includes
cinematographer
Shreyaas
Krishna,
editor
Barath
Vikraman,
and
music
composer
Sean
Rolden.
Lover
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
According
to
recent
reports,
the
highly
anticipated
Tamil
romantic
drama
film
"Lover," directed
by
debutant
Prabhu
Ram
Vyas
and
featuring
Manikandan
and
Gouri
Priya
Reddy
in
the
lead
roles,
is
set
to
premiere
on
Disney+
Hotstar
on
March
15.
This
news
comes
amidst
growing
excitement
among
fans
eager
to
witness
the
unravelling
of
Arun
and
Divya's
tumultuous
relationship
on
screen.
With
an
ensemble
cast
including
K.
Manikandan,
Sri
Gouri
Priya,
and
other
talented
actors,
along
with
the
skilled
technical
team
behind
the
scenes,
anticipation
for
the
film's
digital
release
is
palpable.
Stay
tuned
for
further
updates
and
mark
your
calendars
for
March
15
to
experience
the
captivating
tale
of
love
and
its
complexities
in
"Lover"
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Lover
Review
According
to
film
industry
tracker
Ramesh
Bala,
"Lover"
is
a
'True
Lover' and
garners
a
rating
of
3.5
out
of
5
stars
from
him.
The
film
delves
into
the
dynamics
of
a
possessive
boyfriend
and
a
girlfriend
seeking
independence.
As
their
relationship
unfolds
on
screen,
the
audience
is
kept
engaged,
wondering
whether
they
will
resolve
their
differences
or
part
ways
permanently.
The
movie
captures
attention
from
the
very
first
scene
and
concludes
with
a
convincing
climax.
Manikandan
delivers
a
fantastic
performance,
while
Gouri
Priya
Reddy
shines
in
her
role.
Kannaravi's
portrayal
adds
depth
to
the
narrative,
and
Sean
Roldan's
music
serves
as
the
lifeline
of
the
film.
Director
Prabhu
Ram
Vyas
presents
a
realistic
romantic
tale
tailored
for
today's
youth,
making
"Lover"
a
definite
winner
in
the
genre.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 8:28 [IST]