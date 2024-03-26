Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Closing Collection: Discover Soubin's Film's Total Earnings

Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys,
Tamil
Nadu
Box
Office
Closing
Collection
According
to
film
industry
tracker
Sreedhar
Pillai,
Tamil
cinema
is
facing
challenging
times
as
Manjummel
Boys
concludes
its
triumphant
run
at
the
Tamil
Nadu
box
office,
amassing
over
₹50
crore
gross.
With
the
departure
of
this
blockbuster,
theatres
across
Tamil
Nadu
are
grappling
with
dwindling
audiences,
struggling
to
sustain
their
businesses
amidst
a
dearth
of
compelling
new
releases.
The
situation
is
exacerbated
by
the
concurrent
telecast
of
the
Indian
Premier
League
matches
and
the
impending
election
season,
which
have
further
dampened
footfalls,
leading
to
the
closure
of
some
theaters
on
weekdays.
Sreedhar
Pillai
reported
that
theater
owners
have
expressed
grim
forecasts,
anticipating
the
upcoming
summer
season
in
April
and
May
to
be
one
of
the
worst
in
history,
especially
as
no
major
Tamil
star-studded
films
are
slated
for
release
during
this
period.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 9:08 [IST]