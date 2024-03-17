Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Breaks Record As First Non-Tamil Film To Surpass ₹50 Crores

Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys,
Tamil
Nadu
Box
Office
Collection
In
a
groundbreaking
achievement,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
made
history
in
Tamil
Nadu's
film
industry.
Renowned
film
industry
tracker
Ramesh
Bala
has
reported
that
the
movie
has
become
the
first
non-Tamil
Indian
film,
without
a
Tamil-dubbed
version,
to
exceed
the
₹50
crore
mark
in
gross
earnings
within
the
state.
This
milestone
not
only
underscores
the
film's
widespread
appeal
but
also
highlights
its
exceptional
performance
and
resonance
with
audiences
beyond
linguistic
boundaries.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 14:45 [IST]