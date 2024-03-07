Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Dominates The Charts With Impressive Numbers

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys,
Tamil
Nadu
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
the
latest
updates
from
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
"Manjummel
Boys" is
making
waves
at
the
Tamil
Nadu
box
office,
with
yesterday's
gross
tracking
approximately
2
crores.
Today's
advance
bookings
have
soared
to
an
impressive
82
lakhs+
on
Day
15,
indicating
the
film's
enduring
popularity.
In
Kerala,
advance
bookings
are
also
robust,
amounting
to
around
57
lakh.
Notably,
"Manjummel
Boys"
is
poised
to
surpass
the
worldwide
box
office
success
of
"Lucifer"
soon,
demonstrating
its
remarkable
performance
overseas.
The
film
has
already
secured
its
position
as
the
top
Malayalam
grosser
in
the
Tamil
Nadu
box
office,
solely
within
the
Malayalam
language
category,
having
crossed
the
20
crore
mark
and
steadily
moving
towards
25
crores.
Other
notable
entries
in
the
list
of
top
Malayalam
grossers
next
to
Manjummel
Boys
in
Tamil
Nadu
include
"Kurup" with
5.8
crores,
"Pulimurugan"
with
4.75
crores,
"KingOfKotha"
with
2.6
crores,
and
"Lucifer"
with
2.4
crores.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.