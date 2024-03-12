Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Soubin Shahir's Film Poised To Hit The ₹ 50 Crore Milestone

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys,
Tamil
Nadu
Box
Office
Collection
In
a
resounding
testament
to
its
box
office
prowess,
"Manjummel
Boys" continues
to
dominate
the
Tamil
Nadu
box
office,
surpassing
expectations
with
its
remarkable
performance.
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
movie
has
amassed
an
impressive
gross
collection
of
₹39
crores
within
just
18
days
of
its
release,
igniting
excitement
and
anticipation
among
moviegoers.
With
its
steady
stride
and
unwavering
momentum,
"Manjummel
Boys"
is
poised
to
breach
the
₹50
crore
mark,
solidifying
its
status
as
a
blockbuster
sensation.
The
fiery
buzz
surrounding
its
success
underscores
the
film's
undeniable
appeal
and
reinforces
its
position
as
a
reigning
champion
at
the
box
office.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.