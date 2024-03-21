Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch VJ Rakshan's Movie

Marakkuma
Nenjam,
OTT
Release:
"Marakkuma
Nenjam," a
2024
Kollywood
school
comedy
romance
drama,
is
written
and
directed
by
Raako
Yoagandran.
The
film
premiered
in
theatres
on
February
2,
2024.
The
lead
role
in
the
film
was
portrayed
by
VJ
Rakshan,
supported
by
Malina
Atul,
Munishkanth,
Dheena
Moorthi,
and
several
others.
Akshay
Poola
and
Prasanth
S.
contributed
to
the
additional
screenplay
and
dialogue
alongside
the
director,
Raako
Yoagandran.
Marakkuma
Nenjam
Premise
"Marakkuma
Nenjam" evokes
nostalgic
memories
of
our
school
days,
mirroring
them
precisely
as
depicted
in
its
trailer.
The
film
narrates
the
story
of
a
teacher
residing
and
teaching
in
a
hill
station,
showcasing
how
the
charming
village
children
mirror
the
experiences
of
ordinary
students.
School-
and
college-themed
movies
never
fail
to
resonate
with
those
longing
for
their
own
memorable
friendships
and
experiences.
Only
time
will
tell
if
"Marakkuma
Nenjam"
introduces
a
fresh
twist
to
the
school
story
genre
or
adheres
to
the
familiar
patterns
of
Kollywood
plots.
Marakkuma
Nenjam
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
"Marakkuma
Nenjam" is
now
available
for
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Starring
VJ
Rakshan,
this
coming-of-age
film
promises
to
captivate
viewers
with
its
compelling
story
and
outstanding
performances.
Produced
by
Kuviyam
Mediaworks
and
Filia
Entertainment
Pvt.
Ltd.
and
directed
by
Raako
Yoagandran,
"Marakkuma
Nenjam"
is
sure
to
evoke
nostalgia
and
resonate
with
audiences
as
it
delves
into
the
intricacies
of
school
life.
Watch
it
now
on
Amazon
Prime
Video!
Marakkuma
Nenjam
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
boasts
a
varied
ensemble
cast,
including
VJ
Rakshan
in
the
role
of
Karthik,
Dheena
Moorthi
as
Salim,
Malina
Atul
portraying
Priyadarshini,
Rahul
Sinha
as
Gautham,
Swetha
Venugopal
as
Saranya,
Munishkanth
as
Karthikeyan,
and
Muthazhagan
Dhrona
as
Raghav.
The
movie's
music
was
composed
by
Sachin
Warrier,
with
lyrics
penned
by
Thamarai.
Gopi
Duraisamy
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Bala
Murali
handled
the
editing.
Prem
Karunthamalai
served
as
the
art
director
for
the
film.
Marakkuma
Nenjam
was
produced
under
the
banners
of
Kuviyam
Mediaworks
and
Filia
Entertainment
Pvt.
Ltd.,
with
Raghu
Yelluru,
Ramesh
Panchagnula,
Yenduru
Janardhan
Chowdary,
and
director
Raako
Yoagandran
as
the
producers.
