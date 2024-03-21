Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch VJ Rakshan's Movie

Marakkuma Nenjam, OTT Release: "Marakkuma Nenjam," a 2024 Kollywood school comedy romance drama, is written and directed by Raako Yoagandran. The film premiered in theatres on February 2, 2024.

The lead role in the film was portrayed by VJ Rakshan, supported by Malina Atul, Munishkanth, Dheena Moorthi, and several others. Akshay Poola and Prasanth S. contributed to the additional screenplay and dialogue alongside the director, Raako Yoagandran.

Marakkuma Nenjam Premise

"Marakkuma Nenjam" evokes nostalgic memories of our school days, mirroring them precisely as depicted in its trailer. The film narrates the story of a teacher residing and teaching in a hill station, showcasing how the charming village children mirror the experiences of ordinary students. School- and college-themed movies never fail to resonate with those longing for their own memorable friendships and experiences. Only time will tell if "Marakkuma Nenjam" introduces a fresh twist to the school story genre or adheres to the familiar patterns of Kollywood plots.

Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date And Platform

"Marakkuma Nenjam" is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring VJ Rakshan, this coming-of-age film promises to captivate viewers with its compelling story and outstanding performances. Produced by Kuviyam Mediaworks and Filia Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Raako Yoagandran, "Marakkuma Nenjam" is sure to evoke nostalgia and resonate with audiences as it delves into the intricacies of school life. Watch it now on Amazon Prime Video!

Marakkuma Nenjam Cast And Crew

The film boasts a varied ensemble cast, including VJ Rakshan in the role of Karthik, Dheena Moorthi as Salim, Malina Atul portraying Priyadarshini, Rahul Sinha as Gautham, Swetha Venugopal as Saranya, Munishkanth as Karthikeyan, and Muthazhagan Dhrona as Raghav.

The movie's music was composed by Sachin Warrier, with lyrics penned by Thamarai. Gopi Duraisamy handled the cinematography, while Bala Murali handled the editing. Prem Karunthamalai served as the art director for the film.

Marakkuma Nenjam was produced under the banners of Kuviyam Mediaworks and Filia Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., with Raghu Yelluru, Ramesh Panchagnula, Yenduru Janardhan Chowdary, and director Raako Yoagandran as the producers.