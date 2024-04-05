Meera Jasmine Mourns Loss of Father, Shares Touching Tribute

Meera
Jasmine,
a
well-known
actress
in
the
Malayalam
and
Tamil
film
industries,
is
mourning
the
loss
of
her
father,
Joseph
Philip,
who
was
83
years
old
and
passed
away
due
to
age-related
ailments.
The
film
community
and
her
fans
are
expressing
their
condolences.
Meera
shared
a
heartfelt
message
and
an
old
photo
with
her
father,
reflecting
on
their
memories
together.
Meera
Jasmine
made
her
acting
debut
with
the
Malayalam
movie
"Pranayamanithooval,"
captivating
audiences
with
her
expressive
eyes.
She
gained
popularity
quickly
and
starred
in
several
successful
films,
including
"Puthiya
Geethai,"
"Anjaneya,"
and
"Aayutha
Ezhuthu,"
directed
by
Maniratnam.
Her
role
in
"Sandakozhi"
alongside
Vishal
was
particularly
well-received,
making
the
song
"Dhavani
Potta
Deepavali"
from
the
movie
a
fan
favorite.
Throughout
her
career,
Meera
has
worked
with
top
actors
like
Vijay,
Madhavan,
Bharath,
and
Ajith.
Besides
her
work
in
Tamil
cinema,
she
has
appeared
in
over
50
Malayalam
films
and
a
few
Telugu
movies.
Her
Telugu
film
"Bhadra," where
she
starred
opposite
Ravi
Teja,
was
a
hit
at
the
box
office,
leading
her
to
sign
more
films
in
Telugu.
In
2014,
Meera
married
a
Dubai-based
software
engineer
and
took
a
break
from
acting.
However,
they
separated
in
2016
due
to
personal
differences.
After
her
marriage,
she
gained
weight
and
faced
criticism
for
her
appearance
in
"Mariyadhai" opposite
Vijayakanth,
which
did
not
perform
well.
Following
this
period,
she
stepped
away
from
the
film
industry.
After
losing
weight
through
dedicated
exercise,
Meera
Jasmine
made
a
comeback
with
the
Malayalam
film
"Makal"
opposite
Jayaram.
Despite
this
return,
she
has
struggled
to
secure
many
roles.
Recently,
she
played
a
significant
part
in
"Queen
Elizabeth"
opposite
Narain,
which
received
positive
feedback.
Meanwhile,
the
passing
of
her
father,
Joseph
Philip,
has
brought
sadness
to
her
life.
He
spent
his
last
days
at
his
home
in
Ernakulam.