MS Dhoni Set For A Cameo In Vijay's 'GOAT' (The Greatest of All Time)? Excitement Brews Among Fans

Vijay's
'GOAT':
Actor
Vijay,
also
known
as
Thalapathy
Vijay
among
his
fans,
made
a
pivotal
move
in
his
career
by
announcing
his
foray
into
politics
and
revealing
the
name
of
his
new
political
party
on
February
2nd.
While
currently
engaged
in
filming
'The
Greatest
of
All
Time'
(GOAT),
directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
Vijay
has
affirmed
that
this
movie
marks
his
second-to-last
cinematic
venture,
with
'Thalapathy
69'
set
to
be
his
final
acting
pursuit.
Vijay's
previous
film,
"Leo," hit
theatres
on
October
19,
2023,
marking
his
second
collaboration
with
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
following
the
success
of
their
first
project
together,
"Master."
While
"Leo"
generated
significant
anticipation
among
fans,
it
received
mixed
reviews
upon
release.
In
response
to
the
mixed
reception
of
"Leo,"
Vijay
teamed
up
with
Venkat
Prabhu
for
his
next
project.
Known
for
his
versatility
in
directing
films
across
various
genres
in
Tamil
cinema,
Venkat
Prabhu's
recent
release,
"Custody,"
did
not
meet
expectations.
Shooting
for
'GOAT'
has
been
in
progress
for
several
months,
generating
anticipation
among
Vijay's
fans.
The
latest
update
about
'GOAT'
reveals
intriguing
details
about
the
film.
MS
Dhoni's
Potential
Cameo
In
'The
Greatest
Of
All
Time'
Recent
reports
suggest
the
possibility
of
an
exciting
cameo
appearance
by
MS
Dhoni
in
'The
Greatest
Of
All
Time.'
Fans
are
abuzz
with
anticipation
at
the
prospect
of
witnessing
the
legendary
cricketer
alongside
actor
Vijay
on
the
big
screen.
Directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
this
collaboration
promises
to
be
a
treat
for
fans
of
both
cricket
and
cinema.
As
filming
progresses,
the
buzz
surrounding
'GOAT'
continues
to
grow,
with
fans
eagerly
awaiting
further
updates
on
this
highly
anticipated
project.
Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 16:29 [IST]