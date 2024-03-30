MS Dhoni Set For A Cameo In Vijay's 'GOAT' (The Greatest of All Time)? Excitement Brews Among Fans

Vijay's 'GOAT': Actor Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay among his fans, made a pivotal move in his career by announcing his foray into politics and revealing the name of his new political party on February 2nd.

While currently engaged in filming 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay has affirmed that this movie marks his second-to-last cinematic venture, with 'Thalapathy 69' set to be his final acting pursuit.

Vijay's previous film, "Leo," hit theatres on October 19, 2023, marking his second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj following the success of their first project together, "Master." While "Leo" generated significant anticipation among fans, it received mixed reviews upon release.

In response to the mixed reception of "Leo," Vijay teamed up with Venkat Prabhu for his next project. Known for his versatility in directing films across various genres in Tamil cinema, Venkat Prabhu's recent release, "Custody," did not meet expectations.

Shooting for 'GOAT' has been in progress for several months, generating anticipation among Vijay's fans. The latest update about 'GOAT' reveals intriguing details about the film.

Recent reports suggest the possibility of an exciting cameo appearance by MS Dhoni in 'The Greatest Of All Time.' Fans are abuzz with anticipation at the prospect of witnessing the legendary cricketer alongside actor Vijay on the big screen. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this collaboration promises to be a treat for fans of both cricket and cinema.

MS Dhoni Cameo In #TheGreatestOfAllTime ? Possibilities are damn high to Witness @msdhoni & @actorvijay together in Big screen for one last time !! Bring it on @vp_offl 🏆🫶 — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) March 30, 2024

Apart from Vijay, the ensemble cast of 'GOAT' boasts prominent names such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Abyukta, and Ganja Karuppu, among others.

As filming progresses, the buzz surrounding 'GOAT' continues to grow, with fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this highly anticipated project. Stay tuned for more insights into Vijay's dual-role venture and the cinematic experience expected from 'GOAT.'