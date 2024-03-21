Kamal Haasan's Nayagan: Unveiling The Hollywood Inspirations Behind A Cinematic Masterpiece
Muktha Ravi, son of Muktha Srinivas, unveils surprising details about the iconic film Nayagan. Discover how scenes from Hollywood movies were meticulously pieced together to create this cinematic masterpiece.
Tamil
-Mari S
By Mari S
Nayagan's
Hollywood
Roots
Revealed:
Muktha
Srinivasan's
son,
Muktha
Ravi,
shared
some
surprising
details
about
the
film
Nayagan
in
a
recent
interview
with
a
YouTube
channel.
He
revealed
that
the
movie,
which
portrays
the
life
of
Mumbai-based
Don
Varadarajan
Mudaliar,
was
released
only
after
receiving
a
No
Objection
Certificate
(NOC)
from
him.
Ravi
also
mentioned
that
Kamal
Haasan
won
a
National
Award
for
his
role
as
Varadarajan
Mudaliar,
but
only
after
actor
Nadigar
Thilagam
Sivaji
Ganesan
was
removed
from
the
film.
Ravi
added
that
Nayagan
was
pieced
together
by
copying
scenes
from
various
Hollywood
movies.
Interestingly,
not
just
Mani
Ratnam,
but
six
directors
were
involved
in
making
Nayagan.
One
of
the
shocking
moments
for
Varadarajan
Mudaliar's
family
was
seeing
Kamal
Haasan's
character
marry
Saranya
Ponvannan's
character,
who
was
depicted
as
coming
from
a
brothel.
This
particular
scene
was
inspired
by
a
novel
by
Bengali
writer
Saratchandra
Chatterjee.
There
were
challenges
in
getting
the
film
censored
in
Chennai,
leading
to
an
order
to
take
it
to
Mumbai
for
approval.
The
censor
board
in
Mumbai
demanded
a
letter
from
Varadarajan
Mudaliar
himself,
clarifying
that
the
film
was
not
about
him.
After
showing
the
film
to
Mudaliar
in
Chennai
and
obtaining
his
NOC,
the
movie
was
finally
released.
Muktha
Films
initially
wanted
to
remake
The
Godfather
with
Sivaji
Ganesan
and
Kamal
Haasan.
However,
Kamal
Haasan
later
decided
to
do
it
alone
and
brought
in
the
story
of
Varadarajan
Mudaliar
and
Mani
Ratnam
as
director.
Despite
this
change,
Nayagan
closely
mirrored
The
Godfather
in
its
style.
Additionally,
a
scene
involving
drugs
hidden
in
salt
bags
thrown
into
the
sea
was
directly
taken
from
the
Hollywood
movie
Once
Upon
a
Time
in
America.
Ravi
pointed
out
that
Nayagan
is
essentially
a
perfect
copy
of
various
elements
from
Hollywood
films.
He
also
noted
that
many
of
Kamal
Haasan's
other
movies,
such
as
Avvai
Shanmugi,
Panchatanthiram,
and
Guna,
were
inspired
by
Hollywood.
Fans
have
humorously
commented
on
how
many
more
Hollywood
films
might
be
found
within
Thug
Life,
an
upcoming
movie
where
Kamal
Haasan
is
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam.