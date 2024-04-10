Netizens Abuzz: Mahalakshmi's Hubby Ravinder's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Divorce Speculation!

Mahalakshmi's
Hubby
Ravinder's
Insta
Post
Fuels
Divorce
Speculation:
Ravinder
Chandrasekhar
is
a
prominent
personality
in
the
Tamil
film
industry,
renowned
for
producing
successful
films
such
as
'Sutta
Kathai,'
'Nalanum
Nandiniyum,'
and
'Natpenna
Ennanu
Theriuma'
under
his
production
company,
Libra
Productions.
In
addition
to
his
achievements
as
a
producer,
Ravinder
is
also
acknowledged
as
a
reviewer
for
the
Bigg
Boss
show
on
a
private
YouTube
channel.
Mahalakshmi,
acclaimed
for
her
performances
in
serials
like
'Yamiruka
Bhayamen,'
'Arasi,'
'Chellame,'
'Vani
Rani,'
and
'Anpe
Vaa,'
has
risen
to
prominence
as
a
television
anchor
and
serial
actor.
Fondly
referred
to
as
VJ
Mahalakshmi
by
her
fans,
her
marriage
to
Ravinder
signifies
her
second
union,
and
she
has
a
son
from
her
prior
relationship.
Within
a
year
of
their
marriage,
Ravinder
Chandrasekhar
encountered
legal
issues,
spending
more
than
a
month
in
jail
over
accusations
of
money
laundering
associated
with
filmmaking.
Following
his
release
on
bail,
he
commenced
his
role
as
a
Bigg
Boss
show
reviewer,
actively
engaging
in
daily
critiques.
It's
worth
noting
that
Ravinder,
who
had
previously
been
married
and
divorced,
married
actress
Mahalakshmi
in
2022.
Their
marriage
sparked
considerable
debate
and
received
criticism,
with
some
individuals
body-shaming
Ravinder
Chandrasekhar
and
spreading
rumours
suggesting
that
Mahalakshmi
married
him
for
financial
gain.
Despite
being
married
for
two
years,
Ravinder
and
Mahalakshmi
continue
to
encounter
scrutiny
on
social
media.
Some
netizens
persistently
inquire
about
their
marital
status,
often
speculating
about
the
possibility
of
divorce.
Whenever
Ravinder
posts
on
social
media,
this
question
inevitably
arises,
prompting
him
to
provide
fitting
responses
to
address
such
inquiries.
Ravinder
Chandrasekhar's
Instagram
Post
Yesterday,
Ravinder
Chandrasekhar
shared
an
old
photo
of
himself
on
his
Instagram
page
with
the
caption
"Me
missing
ME
Inside
Badly." Following
this
post,
numerous
netizens
are
now
speculating
about
the
status
of
his
relationship
with
Mahalakshmi.
On
Ravinder
Chandrasekhar's
post,
a
netizen
inquired
if
he
and
Mahalakshmi
had
divorced.
Ravinder
responded
sarcastically.
He
advised
the
netizens
to
continue
praying
but
emphasised
that
what
they
were
hoping
for
was
not
only
unlikely
but
also
impossible.
While
there
are
people
who
comment
negatively,
there
are
also
many
who
cherish
Ravinder
Chandrasekhar
and
Mahalakshmi's
partnership,
with
numerous
individuals
expressing
well
wishes
for
the
couple
on
social
media.