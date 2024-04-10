Netizens Abuzz: Mahalakshmi's Hubby Ravinder's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Divorce Speculation!

Mahalakshmi's Hubby Ravinder's Insta Post Fuels Divorce Speculation: Ravinder Chandrasekhar is a prominent personality in the Tamil film industry, renowned for producing successful films such as 'Sutta Kathai,' 'Nalanum Nandiniyum,' and 'Natpenna Ennanu Theriuma' under his production company, Libra Productions. In addition to his achievements as a producer, Ravinder is also acknowledged as a reviewer for the Bigg Boss show on a private YouTube channel.

Mahalakshmi, acclaimed for her performances in serials like 'Yamiruka Bhayamen,' 'Arasi,' 'Chellame,' 'Vani Rani,' and 'Anpe Vaa,' has risen to prominence as a television anchor and serial actor. Fondly referred to as VJ Mahalakshmi by her fans, her marriage to Ravinder signifies her second union, and she has a son from her prior relationship.

Within a year of their marriage, Ravinder Chandrasekhar encountered legal issues, spending more than a month in jail over accusations of money laundering associated with filmmaking. Following his release on bail, he commenced his role as a Bigg Boss show reviewer, actively engaging in daily critiques.

It's worth noting that Ravinder, who had previously been married and divorced, married actress Mahalakshmi in 2022. Their marriage sparked considerable debate and received criticism, with some individuals body-shaming Ravinder Chandrasekhar and spreading rumours suggesting that Mahalakshmi married him for financial gain.

Despite being married for two years, Ravinder and Mahalakshmi continue to encounter scrutiny on social media. Some netizens persistently inquire about their marital status, often speculating about the possibility of divorce. Whenever Ravinder posts on social media, this question inevitably arises, prompting him to provide fitting responses to address such inquiries.

Ravinder Chandrasekhar's Instagram Post

Yesterday, Ravinder Chandrasekhar shared an old photo of himself on his Instagram page with the caption "Me missing ME Inside Badly." Following this post, numerous netizens are now speculating about the status of his relationship with Mahalakshmi.

On Ravinder Chandrasekhar's post, a netizen inquired if he and Mahalakshmi had divorced. Ravinder responded sarcastically. He advised the netizens to continue praying but emphasised that what they were hoping for was not only unlikely but also impossible.

While there are people who comment negatively, there are also many who cherish Ravinder Chandrasekhar and Mahalakshmi's partnership, with numerous individuals expressing well wishes for the couple on social media.