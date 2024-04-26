Oru Nodi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Taman Kumar's Crime Thriller Poised For Moderate Opening

Oru Nodi Box Office Collection Prediction: "Oru Nodi" is a Tamil film that was released on April 26, 2024. Directed by B. Manivarman, the movie stars Taman Kumar, M. S. Bhaskar, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Gajaraj in prominent roles.

Ghilli Re-Release First Week Box Office Collection: Vijay's Movie Grosses ₹ 20+ Crores Worldwide

Oru Nodi Synopsis

When Sakunthala's husband vanishes along with a substantial amount of money, Police Inspector Paridhi Ilamaran launches a dangerous investigation that is entangled with political corruption and organised crime in Madurai. As two murders shake the city at the same time, Paridhi must work quickly to unravel the mystery and hold those accountable for their actions.

Oru Nodi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

On its opening day, "Oru Nodi" is projected to earn between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh. Keep an eye out for further updates on the film's box office performance.

Oru Nodi Cast And Crew

The cast of "Oru Nodi" features Thaman Kumar as Paridhi Ilamaran, Vela Ramamoorthy as Karimedu Thiyagu, M. S. Bhaskar as Sekaran, Sriranjini as Sakunthala, Deepa Shankar as Ponnuthai, Pala Karuppaya as Thirunayana Moorthy, and Arun Karthi as Jeeva.

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vishal And Hari's Romantic Action Film Expected To Open Strong

The movie was written and directed by B. Manivarman. Co-produced by KG Ratheesh, who also took charge of cinematography, the film's other co-producers include G. Dhananjayan and Alagar Gurusamy. Sanjay Manickam composed the music, while S. Gurusuriya handled the editing.