Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi, And Aishwarya Lekshmi Movie

Pon
Ondru
Kanden
OTT
Release:
Actors
Ashok
Selvan,
Vasanth
Ravi,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
star
in
the
Tamil
movie,
'Pon
Ondru
Kanden.'
The
teaser
for
this
Tamil
film
was
recently
unveiled,
and
instead
of
a
theatrical
release,
the
movie
received
a
direct
digital
platform
release.
In
the
movie,
Ashok
Selvan
portrays
a
doctor,
Vasanth
Ravi
takes
on
the
role
of
a
common
man,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
stars
as
a
chef.
This
romantic
entertainer
has
received
a
U/A
certification
and
is
ready
for
its
release.
Originally
planned
for
a
direct
release
on
a
satellite
channel,
the
film's
producers
faced
criticism
from
its
cast
and
crew
over
the
decision.
Jio
Studios,
the
film's
production
house,
initially
opted
to
release
it
directly
on
Colors
Tamil.
However,
actor
Vasanth
Ravi
expressed
disappointment
in
a
post
on
X
(formerly
Twitter),
stating
that
neither
the
director
V
Priya
nor
the
actors
were
informed
about
bypassing
the
theatrical
release.
The
internal
conflicts
among
the
filmmakers
have
been
resolved,
and
now
the
movie
has
premiered
directly
on
Jio's
OTT
platform.
Pon
Ondru
Kanden
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Starring
Ashok
Selvan,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
and
Vasanth
Ravi,
'Pon
Ondru
Kanden'
revolves
around
a
love
triangle
involving
a
chef,
a
doctor,
and
an
ordinary
man.
The
movie
started
streaming
on
JioCinema
on
April
14th.
Priya
V
directed
the
film,
which
features
Ashok
Selvan,
Vasanth
Ravi,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
in
pivotal
roles,
portraying
a
triangular
love
story.
The
music
for
the
movie
was
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 16:26 [IST]