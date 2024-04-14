Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi, And Aishwarya Lekshmi Movie

Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release: Actors Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi star in the Tamil movie, 'Pon Ondru Kanden.' The teaser for this Tamil film was recently unveiled, and instead of a theatrical release, the movie received a direct digital platform release.

In the movie, Ashok Selvan portrays a doctor, Vasanth Ravi takes on the role of a common man, and Aishwarya Lekshmi stars as a chef. This romantic entertainer has received a U/A certification and is ready for its release.

Originally planned for a direct release on a satellite channel, the film's producers faced criticism from its cast and crew over the decision. Jio Studios, the film's production house, initially opted to release it directly on Colors Tamil. However, actor Vasanth Ravi expressed disappointment in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that neither the director V Priya nor the actors were informed about bypassing the theatrical release.

The internal conflicts among the filmmakers have been resolved, and now the movie has premiered directly on Jio's OTT platform.

Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release Date And Platform

Starring Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vasanth Ravi, 'Pon Ondru Kanden' revolves around a love triangle involving a chef, a doctor, and an ordinary man. The movie started streaming on JioCinema on April 14th.

Pon Ondru Kanden Cast And Crew

Priya V directed the film, which features Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles, portraying a triangular love story. The music for the movie was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.