Por OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Arjun Das And Kalidas Jayaram's Action Movie

Por OTT Release: The Tamil movie "Por," starring Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, hit theatres on March 1st.

'Por' Synopsis

The rivalry between two close friends takes centre stage as clashes erupt between students from various college batches during a cultural festival. Amidst the chaos, their actions ignite a campus-wide upheaval, presenting an opportunity for a political party to exploit the situation.

The movie is labelled as an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed youth drama. It was filmed simultaneously in both Tamil and Hindi. The Hindi version, titled "Dange," stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in lead roles, supported by Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu.

Por OTT Release Date And Platform

The film "Por" is now available on Netflix, providing audiences with the opportunity to explore its narrative. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram, "Por" debuted in theatres on March 1st, depicting the rivalry between two friends during a college cultural festival. With its OTT release on Netflix, viewers can now enjoy the adrenaline-pumping drama and intricate storyline from home.

'Por' Cast

TJ Bhanu will also feature in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan. TJ Bhanu portrays the love interest of Arjun Das, while Sanchana plays opposite Kalidas Jayaram.

Bejoy Nambiar is renowned for his work in Hindi cinema, with notable films such as "Shaitan" (2011), "Wazir" (2016), and "Taish" (2020), as well as the Tamil movie "Sweet Kaaram Coffee" (2023).