Por OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Arjun Das And Kalidas Jayaram's Action Movie

The
rivalry
between
two
close
friends
takes
centre
stage
as
clashes
erupt
between
students
from
various
college
batches
during
a
cultural
festival.
Amidst
the
chaos,
their
actions
ignite
a
campus-wide
upheaval,
presenting
an
opportunity
for
a
political
party
to
exploit
the
situation.
The
movie
is
labelled
as
an
adrenaline-pumping,
action-packed
youth
drama.
It
was
filmed
simultaneously
in
both
Tamil
and
Hindi.
The
Hindi
version,
titled
"Dange," stars
Harshvardhan
Rane
and
Ehan
Bhatt
in
lead
roles,
supported
by
Nikita
Dutta
and
TJ
Bhanu.
Por
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
film
"Por"
is
now
available
on
Netflix,
providing
audiences
with
the
opportunity
to
explore
its
narrative.
Directed
by
Bejoy
Nambiar
and
starring
Arjun
Das
and
Kalidas
Jayaram,
"Por"
debuted
in
theatres
on
March
1st,
depicting
the
rivalry
between
two
friends
during
a
college
cultural
festival.
With
its
OTT
release
on
Netflix,
viewers
can
now
enjoy
the
adrenaline-pumping
drama
and
intricate
storyline
from
home.
'Por'
Cast
TJ
Bhanu
will
also
feature
in
the
Tamil
version
alongside
Sanchana
Natarajan.
TJ
Bhanu
portrays
the
love
interest
of
Arjun
Das,
while
Sanchana
plays
opposite
Kalidas
Jayaram.