Premalu (Tamil) X Review: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju Starrer Rom-com Promises A Delightful Cinematic Experience

Premalu
(Tamil)
Premalu,
a
romantic
comedy
in
Malayalam
starring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju,
premiered
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Following
its
box
office
success,
the
Telugu
dubbing
rights
were
acquired
by
Tollywood
filmmakers,
leading
to
its
release
across
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
on
March
8.
Now,
the
Tamil-dubbed
version
of
the
film
has
made
its
way
to
theatres
on
March
15,
2024.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu"
is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
The
Telugu-dubbed
edition
of
"Premalu" debuted
in
cinemas
on
March
8,
2024,
followed
by
the
Tamil
version
on
March
15th.
Recent
updates
reveal
that
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
has
acquired
the
OTT
rights
for
"Premalu,"
scheduled
for
digital
streaming
starting
March
29.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
The
release
of
"Premalu
(Tamil)"
is
highly
anticipated,
promising
an
extraordinary
cinematic
experience
for
all
film
enthusiasts.
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 6:34 [IST]