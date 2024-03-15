Premalu (Tamil) X Review: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju Starrer Rom-com Promises A Delightful Cinematic Experience

Premalu (Tamil) X Review: Premalu, a romantic comedy in Malayalam starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, premiered in theatres on February 9th. Following its box office success, the Telugu dubbing rights were acquired by Tollywood filmmakers, leading to its release across the two Telugu-speaking states on March 8. Now, the Tamil-dubbed version of the film has made its way to theatres on March 15, 2024.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

The Telugu-dubbed edition of "Premalu" debuted in cinemas on March 8, 2024, followed by the Tamil version on March 15th. Recent updates reveal that Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights for "Premalu," scheduled for digital streaming starting March 29.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

Premalu (Tamil) X Review

The release of "Premalu (Tamil)" is highly anticipated, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience for all film enthusiasts. Stay tuned for insightful X (formerly Twitter) reviews as audiences share their thoughts on this romantic-comedy film.