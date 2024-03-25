Raadhika Sarathkumar: A Dynamic Shift From Cinema To Political Arena

Renowned actors Raadhika and Sarathkumar tied the knot after a love-filled journey and have since cherished a joyful life together. Raadhika is venturing into politics, set to contest from the Virudhunagar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite her newcomer status in politics, she's already making waves. A recent video depicting a playful exchange between Raadhika and Sarathkumar on stage has garnered significant online attention.

Raadhika Sarathkumar is a well-known figure in both television and cinema. She has been working towards a successful political career over the past few years. Her husband, Sarathkumar, is not just an actor but also the leader of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. In an unexpected move, he merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), surprising many of his followers and party members. Following this, Raadhika is now running for office as a BJP candidate in Virudhunagar, with Sarathkumar actively campaigning for her.

The couple's activities, both in politics and their personal lives, are frequently discussed on social media. A few years back, during a major award ceremony, they presented an award to Telugu actor Balakrishna. The event took a light-hearted turn when Balakrishna hugged Raadhika and jokingly refused to hug Sarathkumar until prompted, leading to laughter and apologies. This incident has recently gone viral among fans.

In a press meet yesterday, Sarathkumar humorously referenced his role in the film "Sooriyavamsam," where he made Devayani's character a collector. He expressed his wish to see Raadhika become an MP in real life. Despite their high-profile careers in acting and now politics, the couple is admired for their down-to-earth nature and strong mutual understanding. Their playful banter and support for each other have drawn positive comments from fans and followers alike.

Some have even made light-hearted jokes about their relationship, highlighting how well they balance their professional ambitions with their personal life. The couple's journey from cinema to politics while maintaining a strong bond is a topic of much interest and admiration among their fans.