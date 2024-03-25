Raadhika Sarathkumar: A Dynamic Shift From Cinema To Political Arena

Renowned
actors
Raadhika
and
Sarathkumar
tied
the
knot
after
a
love-filled
journey
and
have
since
cherished
a
joyful
life
together.
Raadhika
is
venturing
into
politics,
set
to
contest
from
the
Virudhunagar
constituency
in
the
upcoming
Lok
Sabha
elections.
Despite
her
newcomer
status
in
politics,
she's
already
making
waves.
A
recent
video
depicting
a
playful
exchange
between
Raadhika
and
Sarathkumar
on
stage
has
garnered
significant
online
attention.
Raadhika
Sarathkumar
is
a
well-known
figure
in
both
television
and
cinema.
She
has
been
working
towards
a
successful
political
career
over
the
past
few
years.
Her
husband,
Sarathkumar,
is
not
just
an
actor
but
also
the
leader
of
the
All
India
Samathuva
Makkal
Katchi.
In
an
unexpected
move,
he
merged
his
party
with
the
Bharatiya
Janata
Party
(BJP),
surprising
many
of
his
followers
and
party
members.
Following
this,
Raadhika
is
now
running
for
office
as
a
BJP
candidate
in
Virudhunagar,
with
Sarathkumar
actively
campaigning
for
her.
The
couple's
activities,
both
in
politics
and
their
personal
lives,
are
frequently
discussed
on
social
media.
A
few
years
back,
during
a
major
award
ceremony,
they
presented
an
award
to
Telugu
actor
Balakrishna.
The
event
took
a
light-hearted
turn
when
Balakrishna
hugged
Raadhika
and
jokingly
refused
to
hug
Sarathkumar
until
prompted,
leading
to
laughter
and
apologies.
This
incident
has
recently
gone
viral
among
fans.
In
a
press
meet
yesterday,
Sarathkumar
humorously
referenced
his
role
in
the
film
"Sooriyavamsam,"
where
he
made
Devayani's
character
a
collector.
He
expressed
his
wish
to
see
Raadhika
become
an
MP
in
real
life.
Despite
their
high-profile
careers
in
acting
and
now
politics,
the
couple
is
admired
for
their
down-to-earth
nature
and
strong
mutual
understanding.
Their
playful
banter
and
support
for
each
other
have
drawn
positive
comments
from
fans
and
followers
alike.
Some
have
even
made
light-hearted
jokes
about
their
relationship,
highlighting
how
well
they
balance
their
professional
ambitions
with
their
personal
life.
The
couple's
journey
from
cinema
to
politics
while
maintaining
a
strong
bond
is
a
topic
of
much
interest
and
admiration
among
their
fans.