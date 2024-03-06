Ranam Aram Thavarel OTT Release Update: Find Out When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Reddy Starrer Movie

Ranam Aram Thavarel OTT Release: "Ranam Aram Thavarel," a Tamil film released on February 23, 2024, is a murder mystery thriller set in Chennai. The storyline revolves around a nurse's mysterious death, triggering a chain of criminal events involving antagonists and a crime writer.

Arimapatti Sakthivel Early Review: Pavan K And Charle Starrer Social Drama Draws From Real-life Incidents

Ranam Aram Thavarel Cast

"Ranam Aram Thavarel" is helmed by Sherief and stars Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, and Saraswathi Menon in prominent roles. The film also features renowned actors such as Suresh Chakravarthi, Prenithi, and Pathaman.

Ranam Aram Thavarel Premise

Following the suspicious death of a nurse, a crime writer finds himself entangled in a series of murders orchestrated by nefarious adversaries.

Ranam Aram Thavarel OTT Release

Film industry trackers are abuzz with positive feedback for "Ranam Aram Thavarel," hailing it as one of the standout thrillers of the year. The film's gripping narrative and stellar performances have sparked interest among OTT platforms, with speculation rife about which platform will secure the rights. As anticipation mounts, viewers eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Stay tuned for updates as the suspense unfolds in the world of streaming.

#Ranam has got good response as one of the good thriller. OTT platforms seems to be interested in buying it. Waiting to know which OTT bags the rights of the film — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) March 6, 2024

#Ranam 's excellent performance has caught the attention of OTT/Streaming platforms..



Stay tuned to experience the edge-of-the-seat thriller of 2024.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 6, 2024

Ranam Aram Thavarel Music

The movie's music was composed by Arrol Corelli, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, G.V. Prakash Kumar, Raghuttam Das, Mathichiyam Bala, Prenithi, and Sherief. The lyrics were penned by Arrol Corelli, Sherief, and Vivek.

Por OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Arjun Das And Kalidas Jayaram's Movie

Ranam Aram Thavarel Crew

The cinematography was handled by Balaji K. Raja, with editing done by Muneiz. Manimozhiyan Ramadurai was in charge of art direction, Rithesh Selvaraj oversaw costume design, and Seeralan managed makeup. Stunt choreography was executed by Billa Jagan and Om Prakash.