Ranam Aram Thavarel OTT Release Update: Find Out When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Reddy Starrer Movie

"Ranam
Aram
Thavarel," a
Tamil
film
released
on
February
23,
2024,
is
a
murder
mystery
thriller
set
in
Chennai.
The
storyline
revolves
around
a
nurse's
mysterious
death,
triggering
a
chain
of
criminal
events
involving
antagonists
and
a
crime
writer.
helmed
by
Sherief
and
stars
Vaibhav
Reddy,
Nandita
Swetha,
Tanya
Hope,
and
Saraswathi
Menon
in
prominent
roles.
The
film
also
features
renowned
actors
such
as
Suresh
Chakravarthi,
Prenithi,
and
Pathaman.
Following
the
suspicious
death
of
a
nurse,
a
crime
writer
finds
himself
entangled
in
a
series
of
murders
orchestrated
by
nefarious
adversaries.
Film
industry
trackers
are
abuzz
with
positive
feedback
for
"Ranam
Aram
Thavarel," hailing
it
as
one
of
the
standout
thrillers
of
the
year.
The
film's
gripping
narrative
and
stellar
performances
have
sparked
interest
among
OTT
platforms,
with
speculation
rife
about
which
platform
will
secure
the
rights.
As
anticipation
mounts,
viewers
eagerly
await
the
opportunity
to
immerse
themselves
in
this
edge-of-the-seat
thriller.
Stay
tuned
for
updates
as
the
suspense
unfolds
in
the
world
of
streaming.
The
movie's
music
was
composed
by
Arrol
Corelli,
with
vocals
by
Shreya
Ghoshal,
G.V.
Prakash
Kumar,
Raghuttam
Das,
Mathichiyam
Bala,
Prenithi,
and
Sherief.
The
lyrics
were
penned
by
Arrol
Corelli,
Sherief,
and
Vivek.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Balaji
K.
Raja,
with
editing
done
by
Muneiz.
Manimozhiyan
Ramadurai
was
in
charge
of
art
direction,
Rithesh
Selvaraj
oversaw
costume
design,
and
Seeralan
managed
makeup.
Stunt
choreography
was
executed
by
Billa
Jagan
and
Om
Prakash.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 14:42 [IST]