Ranam OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Reddy Starrer Movie Online

Ranam
OTT
Release:
"Ranam
-
Aram
Thavarel," a
Tamil
film
released
on
February
23,
2024,
unfolds
as
a
murder
mystery
thriller
set
in
Chennai.
The
plot
centres
on
the
enigmatic
death
of
a
nurse,
setting
off
a
series
of
criminal
incidents
involving
antagonists
and
a
crime
writer.
Directed
by
Sherief,
"Ranam
-
Aram
Thavarel"
features
prominent
roles
played
by
Vaibhav
Reddy,
Nandita
Swetha,
Tanya
Hope,
and
Saraswathi
Menon.
The
film
also
includes
acclaimed
actors
such
as
Suresh
Chakravarthi,
Prenithi,
and
Pathaman.
"Ranam
-
Aram
Thavarel"
Premise
After
the
mysterious
demise
of
a
nurse,
a
crime
writer
becomes
embroiled
in
a
string
of
murders
orchestrated
by
malevolent
adversaries.
"Ranam
-
Aram
Thavarel"
OTT
Release
Several
industry
analysts
are
buzzing
with
positive
reviews
for
"Ranam
-
Aram
Thavarel,"
labelling
it
as
one
of
the
standout
thrillers
of
the
year.
The
film
is
lauded
for
its
compelling
storyline
and
excellent
performances,
generating
excitement
among
numerous
movie
enthusiasts.
Many
viewers
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
chance
to
experience
this
gripping
thriller
on
OTT.
"Ranam"
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
starting
April
19th.
Keep
an
eye
out
for
updates
as
the
suspense
unfolds
in
the
streaming
world.
"Ranam
-
Aram
Thavarel"
Music
The
film's
musical
score
was
composed
by
Arrol
Corelli,
featuring
vocals
from
Shreya
Ghoshal,
G.V.
Prakash
Kumar,
Raghuttam
Das,
Mathichiyam
Bala,
Prenithi,
and
Sherief.
The
lyrics
were
penned
by
Arrol
Corelli,
Sherief,
and
Vivek.
Balaji
K.
Raja
took
charge
of
cinematography,
while
Muneiz
handled
editing.
Manimozhiyan
Ramadurai
oversaw
art
direction,
Rithesh
Selvaraj
managed
costume
design,
and
Seeralan
handled
makeup.
Stunt
choreography
was
executed
by
Billa
Jagan
and
Om
Prakash.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 0:25 [IST]