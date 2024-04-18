Ranam OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Reddy Starrer Movie Online

Ranam OTT Release: "Ranam - Aram Thavarel," a Tamil film released on February 23, 2024, unfolds as a murder mystery thriller set in Chennai. The plot centres on the enigmatic death of a nurse, setting off a series of criminal incidents involving antagonists and a crime writer.

"Ranam - Aram Thavarel" Cast

Directed by Sherief, "Ranam - Aram Thavarel" features prominent roles played by Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, and Saraswathi Menon. The film also includes acclaimed actors such as Suresh Chakravarthi, Prenithi, and Pathaman.

"Ranam - Aram Thavarel" Premise

After the mysterious demise of a nurse, a crime writer becomes embroiled in a string of murders orchestrated by malevolent adversaries.

"Ranam - Aram Thavarel" OTT Release

Several industry analysts are buzzing with positive reviews for "Ranam - Aram Thavarel," labelling it as one of the standout thrillers of the year. The film is lauded for its compelling storyline and excellent performances, generating excitement among numerous movie enthusiasts. Many viewers are eagerly anticipating the chance to experience this gripping thriller on OTT. "Ranam" will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting April 19th. Keep an eye out for updates as the suspense unfolds in the streaming world.

"Ranam - Aram Thavarel" Music

The film's musical score was composed by Arrol Corelli, featuring vocals from Shreya Ghoshal, G.V. Prakash Kumar, Raghuttam Das, Mathichiyam Bala, Prenithi, and Sherief. The lyrics were penned by Arrol Corelli, Sherief, and Vivek.

"Ranam - Aram Thavarel" Crew

Balaji K. Raja took charge of cinematography, while Muneiz handled editing. Manimozhiyan Ramadurai oversaw art direction, Rithesh Selvaraj managed costume design, and Seeralan handled makeup. Stunt choreography was executed by Billa Jagan and Om Prakash.