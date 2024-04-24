Rathnam Advance Booking Update: Vishal And Hari's Romantic Action Film Faces Slow Start

Rathnam
Advance
Booking:
Rathnam
is
a
Tamil
romantic
action
film
directed
by
Hari
and
co-produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
The
film
stars
Vishal
in
the
lead
role,
with
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Samuthirakani,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu
in
supporting
roles.
This
marks
the
third
collaboration
between
Vishal
and
Hari
following
their
work
on
Thaamirabharani
and
Poojai.
The
film
was
initially
announced
in
April
2023
with
the
working
title
Vishal
34,
as
it
marked
Vishal's
34th
film
as
a
lead
actor.
The
official
title
was
revealed
in
December
2023.
Principal
photography
began
in
July
2023
and
took
place
in
various
locations,
including
Thoothukudi,
Trichy,
Karaikudi,
Vellore,
Tirupati,
and
Chennai.
The
filming
wrapped
up
by
late
January
2024.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
music,
while
M.
Sukumar
and
T.
S.
Jay
managed
cinematography
and
editing,
respectively.
The
action
scenes
were
choreographed
by
Peter
Hein,
Kanal
Kannan,
Dhilip
Subbarayan,
and
Vicky.
Rathnam
is
set
to
be
released
on
April
26,
2024.
Rathnam
Premise
Rathnam,
a
hot-tempered
young
man
residing
near
the
Tamil
Nadu-Andhra
Pradesh
border,
embarks
on
a
mission
to
safeguard
Janani,
a
young
woman
targeted
by
gangsters.
Rathnam
Advance
Booking
Update
According
to
the
latest
reports,
advance
bookings
for
Vishal's
movie
Rathnam
are
not
performing
well.
Despite
being
one
of
the
most
anticipated
films
of
the
season
and
featuring
a
strong
cast,
the
film's
early
ticket
sales
have
been
underwhelming.
Industry
insiders
are
optimistic
about
an
uptick
in
advance
bookings
in
the
coming
hours.
Rathnam
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
boasts
a
strong
ensemble
cast,
with
Vishal
taking
on
the
role
of
Rathnam
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
playing
Janani.
Notable
actors
such
as
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu
add
depth
to
the
story.
Other
key
members
of
the
cast
include
Murali
Sharma,
Hareesh
Peradi,
Mohan
Raman,
and
Vijayakumar.
Supporting
roles
are
filled
by
Rajendran,
Jayaprakash,
Vettai
Muthukumar,
Tulasi,
Livingston,
Muthukaalai,
Arvind
Khathare,
and
Meesai
Rajendran,
contributing
to
a
well-rounded
performance
across
the
board.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
M.
Sukumar
managed
the
cinematography,
while
T.
S.
Jay
handled
editing,
and
the
music
was
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
The
film
is
being
distributed
by
Ayngaran
International
and
Big
Films.