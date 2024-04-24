Rathnam Advance Booking Update: Vishal And Hari's Romantic Action Film Faces Slow Start

Rathnam Advance Booking: Rathnam is a Tamil romantic action film directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin.

The film stars Vishal in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. This marks the third collaboration between Vishal and Hari following their work on Thaamirabharani and Poojai.

The film was initially announced in April 2023 with the working title Vishal 34, as it marked Vishal's 34th film as a lead actor. The official title was revealed in December 2023. Principal photography began in July 2023 and took place in various locations, including Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. The filming wrapped up by late January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, while M. Sukumar and T. S. Jay managed cinematography and editing, respectively. The action scenes were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky. Rathnam is set to be released on April 26, 2024.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a hot-tempered young man residing near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, embarks on a mission to safeguard Janani, a young woman targeted by gangsters.

Rathnam Advance Booking Update

According to the latest reports, advance bookings for Vishal's movie Rathnam are not performing well. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of the season and featuring a strong cast, the film's early ticket sales have been underwhelming. Industry insiders are optimistic about an uptick in advance bookings in the coming hours.

Vishal #Ratnam Movie bookings are Not good 👍#RatnamFromApril26th — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) April 24, 2024

Rathnam Cast And Crew

The movie boasts a strong ensemble cast, with Vishal taking on the role of Rathnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing Janani. Notable actors such as Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu add depth to the story. Other key members of the cast include Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar. Supporting roles are filled by Rajendran, Jayaprakash, Vettai Muthukumar, Tulasi, Livingston, Muthukaalai, Arvind Khathare, and Meesai Rajendran, contributing to a well-rounded performance across the board.

The movie was written and directed by Hari and produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. M. Sukumar managed the cinematography, while T. S. Jay handled editing, and the music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is being distributed by Ayngaran International and Big Films.