Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vishal And Hari's Romantic Action Film Expected To Open Strong

Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Rathnam" is
a
Tamil
romantic
action
film
directed
by
Hari
and
co-produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian.
The
film
was
made
under
the
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
It
was
released
on
April
26,
2024.
The
movie
features
Vishal
in
the
main
role,
while
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Samuthirakani,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu
play
supporting
roles.
This
is
the
third
collaboration
between
Vishal
and
director
Hari
after
their
projects
on
"Thaamirabharani"
and
"Poojai."
The
film
was
first
announced
in
April
2023
under
the
working
title
"Vishal
34,"
as
it
was
Vishal's
34th
leading
role.
The
official
title
was
revealed
in
December
2023.
Principal
photography
started
in
July
2023
and
took
place
in
several
locations,
such
as
Thoothukudi,
Trichy,
Karaikudi,
Vellore,
Tirupati,
and
Chennai.
Filming
was
concluded
by
the
end
of
January
2024.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
handled
the
music
composition,
while
M.
Sukumar
was
responsible
for
cinematography
and
T.
S.
Jay
managed
editing.
The
action
scenes
were
choreographed
by
Peter
Hein,
Kanal
Kannan,
Dhilip
Subbarayan,
and
Vicky.
Rathnam
Premise
Rathnam,
a
fiery
young
man
living
near
the
Tamil
Nadu-Andhra
Pradesh
border,
sets
out
to
protect
Janani,
a
young
woman
who
is
being
pursued
by
gangsters.
Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Rathnam
is
expected
to
perform
well
on
its
first
day
at
the
box
office.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
0
Cr
Rathnam
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
a
strong
ensemble
cast,
with
Vishal
portraying
Rathnam
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
playing
Janani.
The
story
is
enriched
by
performances
from
notable
actors
such
as
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu.
Additional
key
cast
members
include
Murali
Sharma,
Hareesh
Peradi,
Mohan
Raman,
and
Vijayakumar.
The
supporting
roles
are
played
by
Rajendran,
Jayaprakash,
Vettai
Muthukumar,
Tulasi,
Livingston,
Muthukaalai,
Arvind
Khathare,
and
Meesai
Rajendran,
contributing
to
a
strong
and
well-rounded
cast.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
M.
Sukumar
oversaw
cinematography,
T.
S.
Jay
managed
editing,
and
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
music.
Distribution
is
handled
by
Ayngaran
International
and
Big
Films.