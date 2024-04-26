Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vishal And Hari's Romantic Action Film Expected To Open Strong

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction: "Rathnam" is a Tamil romantic action film directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian. The film was made under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. It was released on April 26, 2024.

The movie features Vishal in the main role, while Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu play supporting roles. This is the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari after their projects on "Thaamirabharani" and "Poojai."

The film was first announced in April 2023 under the working title "Vishal 34," as it was Vishal's 34th leading role. The official title was revealed in December 2023. Principal photography started in July 2023 and took place in several locations, such as Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. Filming was concluded by the end of January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad handled the music composition, while M. Sukumar was responsible for cinematography and T. S. Jay managed editing. The action scenes were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a fiery young man living near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, sets out to protect Janani, a young woman who is being pursued by gangsters.

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Rathnam is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 0 Cr

Rathnam Cast And Crew

The film features a strong ensemble cast, with Vishal portraying Rathnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing Janani. The story is enriched by performances from notable actors such as Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu. Additional key cast members include Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar. The supporting roles are played by Rajendran, Jayaprakash, Vettai Muthukumar, Tulasi, Livingston, Muthukaalai, Arvind Khathare, and Meesai Rajendran, contributing to a strong and well-rounded cast.

The movie was written and directed by Hari and produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. M. Sukumar oversaw cinematography, T. S. Jay managed editing, and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Distribution is handled by Ayngaran International and Big Films.