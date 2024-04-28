Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vishal's Romantic Action Film Expected To Perform Strongly

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction: "Rathnam" is a Tamil romantic action movie directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian. It was produced under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. The film premiered on April 26, 2024.

The film stars Vishal in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. This marks the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari, following their work together on "Thaamirabharani" and "Poojai."

The movie was initially announced in April 2023 under the working title "Vishal 34," reflecting Vishal's 34th lead role. The official title was unveiled in December 2023. Principal photography began in July 2023 and took place across various locations, including Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. The filming was completed by the end of January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, M. Sukumar managed the cinematography, and T. S. Jay handled the editing. The action scenes were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a passionate young man residing near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, embarks on a mission to safeguard Janani, a young woman being chased by gangsters.

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Rathnam performed well on its first two days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 4.47 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.3 Cr rough data

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 2.17 Cr rough data

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.05 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 4.52 Cr

Rathnam Cast And Crew

The film boasts a robust ensemble cast, with Vishal in the role of Rathnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar as Janani. The story is enriched by performances from acclaimed actors like Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu. Additional key cast members include Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar. Supporting roles are portrayed by Rajendran, Jayaprakash, Vettai Muthukumar, Tulasi, Livingston, Muthukaalai, Arvind Khathare, and Meesai Rajendran, all of whom contribute to a strong and well-rounded cast.

The film was written and directed by Hari and produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. M. Sukumar managed cinematography, T. S. Jay took charge of editing, and music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Distribution is provided by Ayngaran International and Big Films.