Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vishal's Romantic Action Film Expected To Perform Strongly

Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Rathnam" is
a
Tamil
romantic
action
movie
directed
by
Hari
and
co-produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian.
It
was
produced
under
the
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
The
film
premiered
on
April
26,
2024.
The
film
stars
Vishal
in
the
lead
role,
with
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Samuthirakani,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu
in
supporting
roles.
This
marks
the
third
collaboration
between
Vishal
and
director
Hari,
following
their
work
together
on
"Thaamirabharani"
and
"Poojai."
The
movie
was
initially
announced
in
April
2023
under
the
working
title
"Vishal
34,"
reflecting
Vishal's
34th
lead
role.
The
official
title
was
unveiled
in
December
2023.
Principal
photography
began
in
July
2023
and
took
place
across
various
locations,
including
Thoothukudi,
Trichy,
Karaikudi,
Vellore,
Tirupati,
and
Chennai.
The
filming
was
completed
by
the
end
of
January
2024.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
music,
M.
Sukumar
managed
the
cinematography,
and
T.
S.
Jay
handled
the
editing.
The
action
scenes
were
choreographed
by
Peter
Hein,
Kanal
Kannan,
Dhilip
Subbarayan,
and
Vicky.
Rathnam
Premise
Rathnam,
a
passionate
young
man
residing
near
the
Tamil
Nadu-Andhra
Pradesh
border,
embarks
on
a
mission
to
safeguard
Janani,
a
young
woman
being
chased
by
gangsters.
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Rathnam
performed
well
on
its
first
two
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
4.47
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.3
Cr
rough
data
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
2.17
Cr
rough
data
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
0.05
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
4.52
Cr
Rathnam
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
boasts
a
robust
ensemble
cast,
with
Vishal
in
the
role
of
Rathnam
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
Janani.
The
story
is
enriched
by
performances
from
acclaimed
actors
like
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu.
Additional
key
cast
members
include
Murali
Sharma,
Hareesh
Peradi,
Mohan
Raman,
and
Vijayakumar.
Supporting
roles
are
portrayed
by
Rajendran,
Jayaprakash,
Vettai
Muthukumar,
Tulasi,
Livingston,
Muthukaalai,
Arvind
Khathare,
and
Meesai
Rajendran,
all
of
whom
contribute
to
a
strong
and
well-rounded
cast.
The
film
was
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
M.
Sukumar
managed
cinematography,
T.
S.
Jay
took
charge
of
editing,
and
music
was
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Distribution
is
provided
by
Ayngaran
International
and
Big
Films.