Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vishal And Hari's Film Sees Consistent Earnings

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction: "Rathnam" is a Tamil romantic action film directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian. It was made under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. The movie debuted on April 26, 2024.

The movie features Vishal in the main role, supported by Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu. This is the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari, after their previous projects, "Thaamirabharani" and "Poojai."

The film was first announced in April 2023 under the provisional title "Vishal 34," signifying Vishal's 34th lead role. The final title was revealed in December 2023. Principal photography began in July 2023 and took place in several locations, such as Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. Filming was concluded by the end of January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, M. Sukumar oversaw the cinematography, and T. S. Jay managed the editing. The action sequences were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a determined young man living near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, takes it upon himself to protect Janani, a young woman pursued by gangsters.

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Rathnam performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 6.83 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.45 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 2.23 Cr rough data

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 6.83 Cr

Rathnam Cast And Crew

The film features a strong ensemble cast, with Vishal as Rathnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar as Janani. Esteemed actors such as Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu enhance the story with their performances. Key cast members also include Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar. Supporting roles are portrayed by Rajendran, Jayaprakash, Vettai Muthukumar, Tulasi, Livingston, Muthukaalai, Arvind Khathare, and Meesai Rajendran, all of whom add to a strong and versatile cast.

The film was both written and directed by Hari and produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the production banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. M. Sukumar was responsible for cinematography, T. S. Jay handled the editing, and the music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Distribution was managed by Ayngaran International and Big Films.