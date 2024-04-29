Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vishal And Hari's Film Sees Consistent Earnings

Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Rathnam" is
a
Tamil
romantic
action
film
directed
by
Hari
and
co-produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian.
It
was
made
under
the
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
The
movie
debuted
on
April
26,
2024.
The
movie
features
Vishal
in
the
main
role,
supported
by
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Samuthirakani,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu.
This
is
the
third
collaboration
between
Vishal
and
director
Hari,
after
their
previous
projects,
"Thaamirabharani"
and
"Poojai."
The
film
was
first
announced
in
April
2023
under
the
provisional
title
"Vishal
34,"
signifying
Vishal's
34th
lead
role.
The
final
title
was
revealed
in
December
2023.
Principal
photography
began
in
July
2023
and
took
place
in
several
locations,
such
as
Thoothukudi,
Trichy,
Karaikudi,
Vellore,
Tirupati,
and
Chennai.
Filming
was
concluded
by
the
end
of
January
2024.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
music,
M.
Sukumar
oversaw
the
cinematography,
and
T.
S.
Jay
managed
the
editing.
The
action
sequences
were
choreographed
by
Peter
Hein,
Kanal
Kannan,
Dhilip
Subbarayan,
and
Vicky.
Rathnam
Premise
Rathnam,
a
determined
young
man
living
near
the
Tamil
Nadu-Andhra
Pradesh
border,
takes
it
upon
himself
to
protect
Janani,
a
young
woman
pursued
by
gangsters.
Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Rathnam
performed
well
on
its
first
3
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
6.83
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.45
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
2.15
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
2.23
Cr
rough
data
Day
4
[1st
Monday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
6.83
Cr
Rathnam
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
a
strong
ensemble
cast,
with
Vishal
as
Rathnam
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
Janani.
Esteemed
actors
such
as
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Yogi
Babu
enhance
the
story
with
their
performances.
Key
cast
members
also
include
Murali
Sharma,
Hareesh
Peradi,
Mohan
Raman,
and
Vijayakumar.
Supporting
roles
are
portrayed
by
Rajendran,
Jayaprakash,
Vettai
Muthukumar,
Tulasi,
Livingston,
Muthukaalai,
Arvind
Khathare,
and
Meesai
Rajendran,
all
of
whom
add
to
a
strong
and
versatile
cast.
The
film
was
both
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
production
banners
of
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin.
M.
Sukumar
was
responsible
for
cinematography,
T.
S.
Jay
handled
the
editing,
and
the
music
was
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Distribution
was
managed
by
Ayngaran
International
and
Big
Films.