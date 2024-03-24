Rebel Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: GV Prakash & Mamitha Starrer Movie Expects A Promising Sunday

Rebel Box Office Collection Prediction: GV Prakash & Mamitha Starrer Movie Expected To Perform Well

Rebel Box Office Collection Prediction: The debut directorial venture of Nikesh RS, "Rebel," starring GV Prakash Kumar in a political action role, released in theatres on March 22nd. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in the film.

From the film's trailer, it becomes apparent that the narrative unfolds within a college situated in Chittur, Palakkad. The story revolves around Kadhir (portrayed by GV Prakash), one of the few Tamil students in a predominantly Malayali environment, who falls in love with Mamitha's character. Initially, everything appears to be harmonious, but the peace is shattered by a sudden outbreak of violence between Malayalis and Tamils. The glimpses provided suggest a manipulative ploy by politicians to stoke further animosity between the two communities for electoral gain. As tensions escalate, Kadhir emerges as the 'rebel,' compelled to stand up for his fellow Tamils and pursue justice.

Rebel Day 3 Box Office Collection Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Rebel (2024) earned an estimated ₹ 0.52 Cr India net on its first 2 days at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 0.2 Cr rough data

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 0.32 Cr rough data

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.03 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 0.55 Cr

Rebel Cast And Crew

Additionally, the ensemble cast of "Rebel" includes Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva, among other talented actors.

In terms of its technical aspects, "Rebel" boasts cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Furthermore, in addition to his acting role, G. V. Prakash has also composed the music for the film.

The film was brought to life through the production efforts of KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner.