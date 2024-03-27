Rebel Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: GV Prakash And Mamitha Baiju Starrer Continues Moderate Run

Rebel
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
The
debut
directorial
venture
of
Nikesh
RS,
"Rebel," starring
GV
Prakash
Kumar
in
a
political
action
role,
released
in
theatres
on
March
22nd.
Mamitha
Baiju
plays
the
female
lead
in
the
film.
From
the
film's
trailer,
it
becomes
apparent
that
the
narrative
unfolds
within
a
college
situated
in
Chittur,
Palakkad.
The
story
revolves
around
Kadhir
(portrayed
by
GV
Prakash),
one
of
the
few
Tamil
students
in
a
predominantly
Malayali
environment,
who
falls
in
love
with
Mamitha's
character.
Initially,
everything
appears
to
be
harmonious,
but
the
peace
is
shattered
by
a
sudden
outbreak
of
violence
between
Malayalis
and
Tamils.
The
glimpses
provided
suggest
a
manipulative
ploy
by
politicians
to
stoke
further
animosity
between
the
two
communities
for
electoral
gain.
As
tensions
escalate,
Kadhir
emerges
as
the
'rebel,'
compelled
to
stand
up
for
his
fellow
Tamils
and
pursue
justice.
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Rebel
(2024)
earned
an
estimated
₹
1.3
crore
India
net
on
its
first
5
days
at
the
box
office.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
0.2
Cr
rough
data
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
0.32
Cr
rough
data
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
0.35
Cr
rough
data
Day
4
[1st
Monday]
₹
0.22
Cr
rough
data
Day
5
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
0.21
Cr
rough
data
Day
6
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
1.3
Cr
Rebel
Cast
And
Crew
Additionally,
the
ensemble
cast
of
"Rebel"
includes
Venkitesh
VP,
Shalu
Rahim,
Karunas,
Adhithya
Baskar,
Kalloori
Vinoth,
and
Subramaniya
Siva,
among
other
talented
actors.
In
terms
of
its
technical
aspects,
"Rebel"
boasts
cinematography
by
Arun
Radhakrishnan
and
editing
by
Vetre
Krishnan.
Furthermore,
in
addition
to
his
acting
role,
G.
V.
Prakash
has
also
composed
the
music
for
the
film.
The
film
was
brought
to
life
through
the
production
efforts
of
KE
Gnanavelraja
and
co-produced
by
Neha
Gnanavelraja
under
their
Studio
Green
banner.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 8:26 [IST]