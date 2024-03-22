Rebel Hit Or Flop: GV Prakash Kumar And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Praised As Intense

Rebel Hit Or Flop: The debut directorial venture of Nikesh RS, "Rebel," starring GV Prakash Kumar in a political action role, released in theatres on March 22nd. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in the film.

From the film's trailer, it becomes apparent that the narrative unfolds within a college situated in Chittur, Palakkad. The story revolves around Kadhir (portrayed by GV Prakash), one of the few Tamil students in a predominantly Malayali environment, who falls in love with Mamitha's character. Initially, everything appears to be harmonious, but the peace is shattered by a sudden outbreak of violence between Malayalis and Tamils. The glimpses provided suggest a manipulative ploy by politicians to stoke further animosity between the two communities for electoral gain. As tensions escalate, Kadhir emerges as the 'rebel,' compelled to stand up for his fellow Tamils and pursue justice.

Rebel Hit Or Flop?

Following its celebrity show premiere, 'Rebel' has garnered quite positive reviews, hinting at a promising reception. As anticipation mounts, audiences await their turn to witness the film and share their verdict. Stay tuned for more insights and audience reviews to gauge the overall reception of the movie.

#Rebel is a very well made, intense and an interesting film. Congrats and best wishes for ur debut @NikeshRs 👏👏 Kudos to @gvprakash bro for such a matured performance pulling off the role so naturally!🔥🔥 Congrats @StudioGreen2 @GnanavelrajaKe sir & @Dhananjayang sir for the… — Ajay R Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) March 22, 2024

Rebel Cast And Crew

Additionally, the ensemble cast of "Rebel" includes Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva, among other talented actors.

In terms of its technical aspects, "Rebel" boasts cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Furthermore, in addition to his acting role, G. V. Prakash has also composed the music for the film.

The film was brought to life through the production efforts of KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner.