Rebel Hit Or Flop: GV Prakash Kumar And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Praised As Intense

Rebel
Hit
Or
Flop:
The
debut
directorial
venture
of
Nikesh
RS,
"Rebel," starring
GV
Prakash
Kumar
in
a
political
action
role,
released
in
theatres
on
March
22nd.
Mamitha
Baiju
plays
the
female
lead
in
the
film.
From
the
film's
trailer,
it
becomes
apparent
that
the
narrative
unfolds
within
a
college
situated
in
Chittur,
Palakkad.
The
story
revolves
around
Kadhir
(portrayed
by
GV
Prakash),
one
of
the
few
Tamil
students
in
a
predominantly
Malayali
environment,
who
falls
in
love
with
Mamitha's
character.
Initially,
everything
appears
to
be
harmonious,
but
the
peace
is
shattered
by
a
sudden
outbreak
of
violence
between
Malayalis
and
Tamils.
The
glimpses
provided
suggest
a
manipulative
ploy
by
politicians
to
stoke
further
animosity
between
the
two
communities
for
electoral
gain.
As
tensions
escalate,
Kadhir
emerges
as
the
'rebel,'
compelled
to
stand
up
for
his
fellow
Tamils
and
pursue
justice.
Following
its
celebrity
show
premiere,
'Rebel'
has
garnered
quite
positive
reviews,
hinting
at
a
promising
reception.
As
anticipation
mounts,
audiences
await
their
turn
to
witness
the
film
and
share
their
verdict.
Stay
tuned
for
more
insights
and
audience
reviews
to
gauge
the
overall
reception
of
the
movie.
Additionally,
the
ensemble
cast
of
"Rebel" includes
Venkitesh
VP,
Shalu
Rahim,
Karunas,
Adhithya
Baskar,
Kalloori
Vinoth,
and
Subramaniya
Siva,
among
other
talented
actors.
In
terms
of
its
technical
aspects,
"Rebel"
boasts
cinematography
by
Arun
Radhakrishnan
and
editing
by
Vetre
Krishnan.
Furthermore,
in
addition
to
his
acting
role,
G.
V.
Prakash
has
also
composed
the
music
for
the
film.