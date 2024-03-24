Rebel OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch GV Prakash & Mamitha Baiju's Movie

Rebel
OTT
Release:
The
debut
directorial
venture
of
Nikesh
RS,
"Rebel," starring
GV
Prakash
Kumar
in
a
political
action
role,
released
in
theatres
on
March
22nd.
Mamitha
Baiju
plays
the
female
lead
in
the
film.
From
the
film's
trailer,
it
becomes
apparent
that
the
narrative
unfolds
within
a
college
situated
in
Chittur,
Palakkad.
The
story
revolves
around
Kadhir
(portrayed
by
GV
Prakash),
one
of
the
few
Tamil
students
in
a
predominantly
Malayali
environment,
who
falls
in
love
with
Mamitha's
character.
Initially,
everything
appears
to
be
harmonious,
but
the
peace
is
shattered
by
a
sudden
outbreak
of
violence
between
Malayalis
and
Tamils.
The
glimpses
provided
suggest
a
manipulative
ploy
by
politicians
to
stoke
further
animosity
between
the
two
communities
for
electoral
gain.
As
tensions
escalate,
Kadhir
emerges
as
the
'rebel,'
compelled
to
stand
up
for
his
fellow
Tamils
and
pursue
justice.
Rebel
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
With
Rebel
currently
screening
in
theatres,
there
is
widespread
speculation
regarding
its
OTT
release.
However,
the
production
team
has
yet
to
disclose
any
details
about
the
film's
OTT
partner.
The
OTT
release
of
Rebel
depends
on
its
box
office
success.
Typically,
if
a
film
performs
well,
fans
can
anticipate
its
OTT
release
within
45-60
days
after
its
theatrical
debut.
Nevertheless,
the
timing
ultimately
rests
on
the
agreement
between
the
producer
and
the
OTT
platform.
There
is
anticipation
that
Rebel
may
see
an
earlier
streaming
release.
Stay
tuned
for
further
updates
on
Rebel's
OTT
release.
Rebel
Cast
And
Crew
Additionally,
the
ensemble
cast
of
"Rebel" includes
Venkitesh
VP,
Shalu
Rahim,
Karunas,
Adhithya
Baskar,
Kalloori
Vinoth,
and
Subramaniya
Siva,
among
other
talented
actors.
In
terms
of
its
technical
aspects,
"Rebel"
boasts
cinematography
by
Arun
Radhakrishnan
and
editing
by
Vetre
Krishnan.
Furthermore,
in
addition
to
his
acting
role,
G.
V.
Prakash
has
also
composed
the
music
for
the
film.
The
film
was
brought
to
life
through
the
production
efforts
of
KE
Gnanavelraja
and
co-produced
by
Neha
Gnanavelraja
under
their
Studio
Green
banner.
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 13:11 [IST]