Rebel OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch GV Prakash & Mamitha Baiju's Movie

Rebel OTT Release: The debut directorial venture of Nikesh RS, "Rebel," starring GV Prakash Kumar in a political action role, released in theatres on March 22nd. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in the film.

From the film's trailer, it becomes apparent that the narrative unfolds within a college situated in Chittur, Palakkad. The story revolves around Kadhir (portrayed by GV Prakash), one of the few Tamil students in a predominantly Malayali environment, who falls in love with Mamitha's character. Initially, everything appears to be harmonious, but the peace is shattered by a sudden outbreak of violence between Malayalis and Tamils. The glimpses provided suggest a manipulative ploy by politicians to stoke further animosity between the two communities for electoral gain. As tensions escalate, Kadhir emerges as the 'rebel,' compelled to stand up for his fellow Tamils and pursue justice.

Rebel OTT Release Date And Platform

With Rebel currently screening in theatres, there is widespread speculation regarding its OTT release. However, the production team has yet to disclose any details about the film's OTT partner. The OTT release of Rebel depends on its box office success. Typically, if a film performs well, fans can anticipate its OTT release within 45-60 days after its theatrical debut. Nevertheless, the timing ultimately rests on the agreement between the producer and the OTT platform. There is anticipation that Rebel may see an earlier streaming release. Stay tuned for further updates on Rebel's OTT release.

Rebel Cast And Crew

Additionally, the ensemble cast of "Rebel" includes Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva, among other talented actors.

In terms of its technical aspects, "Rebel" boasts cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Furthermore, in addition to his acting role, G. V. Prakash has also composed the music for the film.

The film was brought to life through the production efforts of KE Gnanavelraja and co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green banner.