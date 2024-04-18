Robo Shankar's Son-in-law Karthick Breaks Silence: Dispels Controversies Surrounding His Marriage To Indraja!

Robo
Shankar's
Son-in-law
Karthick
Breaks
Silence:
The
entertainment
industry
has
been
abuzz
with
news
surrounding
the
recent
marriage
of
actor-comedian
Robo
Shankar's
daughter,
Indraja
Shankar,
fondly
known
as
Indhu.
The
wedding
festivities
kicked
off
in
Madurai
a
few
weeks
ago,
followed
by
a
lavish
reception
held
in
Chennai.
However,
amidst
the
celebrations,
controversies
and
rumours
were
also
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
After
the
conclusion
of
the
wedding
festivities,
Robo
Shankar's
family,
comprising
his
daughter
and
son-in-law,
Karthick,
is
actively
engaging
with
media
interviews.
Karthick,
Indraja's
maternal
cousin,
now
married
to
her,
has
taken
the
forefront
in
dispelling
some
of
the
controversies,
particularly
concerning
the
age
gap
between
him
and
Indraja.
Clarifying
misconceptions,
Karthick
revealed
that,
contrary
to
rumours,
there
is
only
a
9-year
age
difference
between
him
and
his
wife.
In
addressing
criticism
surrounding
the
extravagant
expenses
incurred
during
their
wedding,
Karthick
shared
insights.
"We
funded
our
wedding
with
our
own
earnings
as
self-employed
individuals.
Despite
this,
some
continue
to
critique
our
celebration," he
stated.
Expressing
indifference
towards
negativity,
Karthick
emphasised
that
those
engaging
in
unwarranted
remarks
are
merely
squandering
their
time
and
resources.
Another
controversy
arose
from
photographs
capturing
Robo
Shankar's
wife
allegedly
kissing
Karthick
on
the
lips
during
the
reception.
In
response
to
the
uproar,
Karthick,
Robo
Shankar's
son-in-law,
provided
clarification.
"While
dancing
with
my
sister,
I
intended
to
kiss
her
on
the
cheek.
However,
she
unexpectedly
turned
around,
leading
to
a
misleading
visual
that
appeared
as
if
we
were
kissing
on
the
lips,"
he
explained.
Robo
Shankar's
Storied
Career
and
Indraja's
Rising
Stardom
Meanwhile,
Robo
Shankar's
illustrious
career
in
the
entertainment
industry
has
earned
him
widespread
acclaim.
From
his
humble
beginnings
as
a
stand-up
comedian
to
his
notable
roles
in
Tamil
cinema
and
television,
Robo
Shankar's
comedic
talent
and
versatility
have
endeared
him
to
audiences.
Despite
the
recent
spotlight
on
his
family's
affairs,
Robo
Shankar's
enduring
popularity
and
contributions
to
the
entertainment
landscape
remain
undeniable.
Amidst
the
whirlwind
of
controversies,
Indraja
Shankar's
own
journey
in
the
entertainment
industry
stands
as
a
testament
to
her
talent
and
dedication.
Rising
to
prominence
through
reality
television
and
making
waves
in
cinema
with
notable
performances,
Indraja
continues
to
shine
as
a
rising
star,
garnering
admiration
for
her
on-screen
charisma
and
acting
prowess.
In
the
midst
of
the
controversies
surrounding
their
marriage,
Indraja
and
Karthick
remain
steadfast
in
their
bond,
united
in
love,
and
supported
by
their
families.