Robo Shankar's Son-in-law Karthick Breaks Silence: Dispels Controversies Surrounding His Marriage To Indraja!

Robo Shankar's Son-in-law Karthick Breaks Silence: The entertainment industry has been abuzz with news surrounding the recent marriage of actor-comedian Robo Shankar's daughter, Indraja Shankar, fondly known as Indhu. The wedding festivities kicked off in Madurai a few weeks ago, followed by a lavish reception held in Chennai. However, amidst the celebrations, controversies and rumours were also doing the rounds on social media.

After the conclusion of the wedding festivities, Robo Shankar's family, comprising his daughter and son-in-law, Karthick, is actively engaging with media interviews.

Karthick, Indraja's maternal cousin, now married to her, has taken the forefront in dispelling some of the controversies, particularly concerning the age gap between him and Indraja. Clarifying misconceptions, Karthick revealed that, contrary to rumours, there is only a 9-year age difference between him and his wife.

In addressing criticism surrounding the extravagant expenses incurred during their wedding, Karthick shared insights. "We funded our wedding with our own earnings as self-employed individuals. Despite this, some continue to critique our celebration," he stated. Expressing indifference towards negativity, Karthick emphasised that those engaging in unwarranted remarks are merely squandering their time and resources.

Another controversy arose from photographs capturing Robo Shankar's wife allegedly kissing Karthick on the lips during the reception. In response to the uproar, Karthick, Robo Shankar's son-in-law, provided clarification. "While dancing with my sister, I intended to kiss her on the cheek. However, she unexpectedly turned around, leading to a misleading visual that appeared as if we were kissing on the lips," he explained.

Robo Shankar's Storied Career and Indraja's Rising Stardom

Meanwhile, Robo Shankar's illustrious career in the entertainment industry has earned him widespread acclaim. From his humble beginnings as a stand-up comedian to his notable roles in Tamil cinema and television, Robo Shankar's comedic talent and versatility have endeared him to audiences. Despite the recent spotlight on his family's affairs, Robo Shankar's enduring popularity and contributions to the entertainment landscape remain undeniable.

Amidst the whirlwind of controversies, Indraja Shankar's own journey in the entertainment industry stands as a testament to her talent and dedication. Rising to prominence through reality television and making waves in cinema with notable performances, Indraja continues to shine as a rising star, garnering admiration for her on-screen charisma and acting prowess.

In the midst of the controversies surrounding their marriage, Indraja and Karthick remain steadfast in their bond, united in love, and supported by their families.