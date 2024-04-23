Robo Shankar's Daughter Indraja Reveals Reason For Thalapathy Vijay's Absence At Her Wedding

Indraja
Shankar's
Wedding:
The
entertainment
world
has
been
buzzing
with
news
of
the
recent
marriage
of
Indraja
Shankar,
the
daughter
of
renowned
actor-comedian
Robo
Shankar.
Known
affectionately
as
Indhu,
Indraja's
wedding
celebrations
began
in
Madurai
a
few
weeks
ago
and
were
followed
by
a
grand
reception
in
Chennai.
Despite
the
joyous
occasion,
the
event
has
not
been
without
its
share
of
controversies
and
rumours
circulating
on
social
media.
Robo
Shankar,
his
daughter
Indraja,
and
son-in-law
Karthick
have
been
engaging
in
media
interviews
post-wedding,
offering
insights
into
their
special
day
and
addressing
some
of
the
swirling
questions.
In
one
such
interview,
they
provided
clarity
on
why
the
popular
actor
Vijay
did
not
attend
the
wedding.
Reason
For
Vijay's
Absence
At
Indraja's
Wedding
There
had
been
speculation
about
whether
Vijay
was
invited
or
why
he
did
not
make
an
appearance
at
the
wedding.
Robo
Shankar's
family
set
the
record
straight,
stating,
"We
extended
a
personal
invitation
to
Vijay
when
he
was
shooting
in
Kerala
for
'GOAT.'
We
went
to
the
set
and
waited
while
he
was
filming.
When
he
saw
me,
he
embraced
me
and
called
me
Pandiyamma," said
Indraja,
referencing
her
character
in
Vijay's
movie
Bigil.
They
explained
that
Vijay's
busy
schedule
prevented
him
from
attending
the
wedding.
Despite
the
focus
on
their
family
affairs,
Robo
Shankar's
illustrious
career
continues
to
be
celebrated.
His
journey
from
stand-up
comedian
to
successful
roles
in
Tamil
cinema
and
television
showcases
his
comedic
talent
and
versatility,
making
him
a
beloved
figure
in
the
industry.
Amidst
the
recent
attention
to
his
family,
Robo
Shankar's
long-standing
popularity
and
significant
contributions
to
entertainment
remain
undisputed.
Meanwhile,
Indraja
Shankar's
own
ascent
in
the
industry
is
a
testament
to
her
talent
and
dedication.
She
first
gained
recognition
through
reality
television
and
has
since
made
her
mark
in
cinema
with
impressive
performances.
Indraja's
on-screen
charisma
and
acting
abilities
have
garnered
her
a
growing
fan
base,
solidifying
her
status
as
a
rising
star
in
the
industry.
As
Robo
Shankar's
family
navigates
the
complexities
of
fame
and
attention,
they
continue
to
make
waves
with
their
talent
and
achievements.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
on
the
exciting
developments
and
successes
of
this
prominent
entertainment
family.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 12:07 [IST]