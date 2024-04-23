Robo Shankar's Daughter Indraja Reveals Reason For Thalapathy Vijay's Absence At Her Wedding

Indraja Shankar's Wedding: The entertainment world has been buzzing with news of the recent marriage of Indraja Shankar, the daughter of renowned actor-comedian Robo Shankar. Known affectionately as Indhu, Indraja's wedding celebrations began in Madurai a few weeks ago and were followed by a grand reception in Chennai. Despite the joyous occasion, the event has not been without its share of controversies and rumours circulating on social media.

Robo Shankar, his daughter Indraja, and son-in-law Karthick have been engaging in media interviews post-wedding, offering insights into their special day and addressing some of the swirling questions. In one such interview, they provided clarity on why the popular actor Vijay did not attend the wedding.

Reason For Vijay's Absence At Indraja's Wedding

There had been speculation about whether Vijay was invited or why he did not make an appearance at the wedding. Robo Shankar's family set the record straight, stating, "We extended a personal invitation to Vijay when he was shooting in Kerala for 'GOAT.' We went to the set and waited while he was filming. When he saw me, he embraced me and called me Pandiyamma," said Indraja, referencing her character in Vijay's movie Bigil. They explained that Vijay's busy schedule prevented him from attending the wedding.

Despite the focus on their family affairs, Robo Shankar's illustrious career continues to be celebrated. His journey from stand-up comedian to successful roles in Tamil cinema and television showcases his comedic talent and versatility, making him a beloved figure in the industry. Amidst the recent attention to his family, Robo Shankar's long-standing popularity and significant contributions to entertainment remain undisputed.

Meanwhile, Indraja Shankar's own ascent in the industry is a testament to her talent and dedication. She first gained recognition through reality television and has since made her mark in cinema with impressive performances. Indraja's on-screen charisma and acting abilities have garnered her a growing fan base, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

As Robo Shankar's family navigates the complexities of fame and attention, they continue to make waves with their talent and achievements. Stay tuned for more updates on the exciting developments and successes of this prominent entertainment family.