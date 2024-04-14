Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vijay Antony's Romantic Comedy Movie Holds Steady

Romeo
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Romeo,
a
Tamil
romantic
comedy-drama,
marks
Vinayak
Vaithianathan's
directorial
debut
and
is
produced
by
Meera
Vijay
Antony,
daughter
of
Vijay
Antony.
Starring
Vijay
Antony
and
Mirnalini
Ravi,
the
film
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
It
was
dubbed
into
Telugu
and
released
as
'Love
Guru.
Romeo
Premise
Arivazhagan,
known
as
"Arivu," a
35-year-old
businessman,
returns
from
Malaysia.
Despite
his
thriving
career,
his
heart
yearns
for
a
love
he
has
yet
to
encounter.
Fate
intervenes
as
Arivu
discovers
Leela,
his
true
love,
in
his
hometown.
Romeo
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Romeo
performed
well
on
its
first
3
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
2.45
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
1
Cr
rough
data
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
0.61
Cr
rough
data
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
0.84
Cr
rough
data
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
0.25
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
2.7
Cr
Romeo
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
of
"Romeo" boasts
a
talented
ensemble,
with
Vijay
Antony
portraying
Arivazhagan,
also
known
as
"Arivu,"
Leela's
husband.
Mirnalini
Ravi
brings
Leela,
Arivazhagan's
wife,
to
life
on
screen,
while
VTV
Ganesh
shines
as
Arivazhagan's
uncle.
Yogi
Babu
adds
his
comedic
flair
as
Vikram,
and
Ilavarasu
impresses
as
Arivazhagan's
father.
Thalaivasal
Vijay
takes
on
the
role
of
Leela's
father,
and
Sudha
embodies
Arivazhagan's
mother.
Sreeja
Ravi
delivers
a
compelling
performance
as
Leela's
mother,
while
Veyilon
Muthamizhvanan
and
Sha
Ra
round
out
the
cast
as
Arivazhagan's
and
Leela's
friends,
respectively.
The
film
features
debutants
Barath
Dhanasekar
and
Ravi
Royster
as
composers
for
both
the
soundtrack
and
background
score.
Cinematography
and
editing
duties
were
managed
by
Farook
J.
Basha
and
Vijay
Antony,
respectively.
Shot
across
various
locations,
including
Malaysia,
Bangkok,
Hyderabad,
Bangalore,
Tenkasi,
and
Mahabalipuram,
the
film
promises
a
visually
stunning
experience.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 13:52 [IST]