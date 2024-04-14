Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vijay Antony's Romantic Comedy Movie Holds Steady

Romeo Box Office Collection Prediction: Romeo, a Tamil romantic comedy-drama, marks Vinayak Vaithianathan's directorial debut and is produced by Meera Vijay Antony, daughter of Vijay Antony. Starring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi, the film hit theatres on April 11, 2024. It was dubbed into Telugu and released as 'Love Guru.

Romeo Premise

Arivazhagan, known as "Arivu," a 35-year-old businessman, returns from Malaysia. Despite his thriving career, his heart yearns for a love he has yet to encounter. Fate intervenes as Arivu discovers Leela, his true love, in his hometown.

Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Romeo performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 2.45 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 1 Cr rough data

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 0.61 Cr rough data

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 0.84 Cr rough data

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.25 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 2.7 Cr

Romeo Cast And Crew

The cast of "Romeo" boasts a talented ensemble, with Vijay Antony portraying Arivazhagan, also known as "Arivu," Leela's husband. Mirnalini Ravi brings Leela, Arivazhagan's wife, to life on screen, while VTV Ganesh shines as Arivazhagan's uncle. Yogi Babu adds his comedic flair as Vikram, and Ilavarasu impresses as Arivazhagan's father. Thalaivasal Vijay takes on the role of Leela's father, and Sudha embodies Arivazhagan's mother. Sreeja Ravi delivers a compelling performance as Leela's mother, while Veyilon Muthamizhvanan and Sha Ra round out the cast as Arivazhagan's and Leela's friends, respectively.

The film features debutants Barath Dhanasekar and Ravi Royster as composers for both the soundtrack and background score. Cinematography and editing duties were managed by Farook J. Basha and Vijay Antony, respectively. Shot across various locations, including Malaysia, Bangkok, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Tenkasi, and Mahabalipuram, the film promises a visually stunning experience.