Romeo OTT Release Date And Time: Find Out When And Where To Watch Vijay Antony's Movie Online

Romeo
OTT
Release:
"Romeo," a
Tamil
romantic
comedy-drama,
is
Vinayak
Vaithianathan's
first
film
as
a
director
and
is
produced
by
Meera
Vijay
Antony,
Vijay
Antony's
daughter.
Featuring
Vijay
Antony
and
Mirnalini
Ravi,
the
movie
was
released
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
It
was
also
dubbed
into
Telugu
and
released
under
the
title
'Love
Guru.'
Romeo
Premise
Arivazhagan,
also
known
as
"Arivu,"
is
a
35-year-old
businessman
who
returns
from
Malaysia.
Despite
his
successful
career,
he
feels
a
void
in
his
heart
due
to
a
love
he
has
not
yet
found.
Fate
steps
in
when
Arivu
meets
Leela,
the
love
of
his
life,
back
in
his
hometown.
Romeo
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
film,
written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
is
poised
to
premiere
on
Aha
Tamil
in
the
near
future.
Although
there
is
anticipation
for
its
release
on
May
3,
2024,
no
formal
announcement
has
been
confirmed.
Amazon
Prime
Video
also
possesses
OTT
rights
for
the
movie.
Additionally,
there's
no
information
regarding
the
Telugu
version's
OTT
release.
Romeo
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
of
"Romeo"
features
a
skilled
ensemble,
with
Vijay
Antony
playing
Arivazhagan,
also
known
as
"Arivu,"
who
is
Leela's
husband.
Mirnalini
Ravi
takes
on
the
role
of
Leela,
Arivazhagan's
wife,
while
VTV
Ganesh
stands
out
as
Arivazhagan's
uncle.
Yogi
Babu
brings
his
comedic
touch
as
Vikram,
and
Ilavarasu
excels
as
Arivazhagan's
father.
Thalaivasal
Vijay
plays
Leela's
father,
and
Sudha
portrays
Arivazhagan's
mother.
Sreeja
Ravi
gives
a
strong
performance
as
Leela's
mother,
and
Veyilon
Muthamizhvanan
and
Sha
Ra
complete
the
cast
as
Arivazhagan's
and
Leela's
friends,
respectively.
The
film
introduces
newcomers
Barath
Dhanasekar
and
Ravi
Royster
as
the
composers
for
both
the
songs
and
the
background
score.
Farook
J.
Basha
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Vijay
Antony
was
responsible
for
editing.
Filmed
in
a
variety
of
locations,
such
as
Malaysia,
Bangkok,
Hyderabad,
Bangalore,
Tenkasi,
and
Mahabalipuram,
the
movie
aims
to
deliver
a
visually
captivating
experience.