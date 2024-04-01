Actress Saranya Ponvannan Faces Legal Woes Over Neighbor Parking Dispute

Saranya
Ponvannan,
a
well-known
actress
in
Tamil
cinema,
has
found
herself
in
the
midst
of
controversy.
She
has
been
accused
of
threatening
to
kill
her
neighbor
over
a
car
parking
dispute.
This
incident
has
caught
the
attention
of
the
internet,
leading
to
a
lot
of
discussions
and
trolling.
People
are
surprised
because
Saranya,
known
for
her
calm
demeanor,
is
now
being
called
a
'rowdy
baby'
online.
Saranya
has
had
a
significant
career
in
the
film
industry,
starring
in
lead
roles
in
movies
like
'Nayagan'
alongside
Kamal
Haasan
and
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam.
She
is
also
known
for
her
roles
in
'Manasukkul
Mathapoo',
'En
Jeevan
Paaduthu',
'Karuthamma',
and
'Meendum
Savithri'.
After
marrying
actor
Ponvannan,
Saranya
took
an
eight-year
break
from
acting.
She
made
a
notable
comeback
in
the
movie
'Ram',
where
she
played
Jeeva's
mother.
Since
then,
Saranya
has
become
synonymous
with
mother
roles
in
Tamil
cinema.
Her
performances
have
been
widely
appreciated,
especially
in
'Kalavani'
and
'Velai
Illa
Pattadhari'.
Her
role
as
a
loving
mother
in
these
films
has
earned
her
several
awards,
including
the
Filmfare
Award
and
Vijay
TV
Award
for
Best
Supporting
Actress.
Directors
have
frequently
cast
her
in
mother
roles
due
to
her
innocent
appearance
and
acting
prowess.
However,
Saranya's
recent
actions
have
led
to
legal
trouble.
A
woman
named
Sridevi
has
filed
a
complaint
against
her
at
the
Virugambakkam
police
station.
The
complaint
includes
CCTV
footage
showing
Saranya
threatening
Sridevi
during
an
argument
about
parking.
The
police
are
now
investigating
the
matter
based
on
Sridevi's
allegations.