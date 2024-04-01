Actress Saranya Ponvannan Faces Legal Woes Over Neighbor Parking Dispute

Saranya Ponvannan, a well-known actress in Tamil cinema, has found herself in the midst of controversy. She has been accused of threatening to kill her neighbor over a car parking dispute. This incident has caught the attention of the internet, leading to a lot of discussions and trolling. People are surprised because Saranya, known for her calm demeanor, is now being called a 'rowdy baby' online.

Saranya has had a significant career in the film industry, starring in lead roles in movies like 'Nayagan' alongside Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam. She is also known for her roles in 'Manasukkul Mathapoo', 'En Jeevan Paaduthu', 'Karuthamma', and 'Meendum Savithri'. After marrying actor Ponvannan, Saranya took an eight-year break from acting. She made a notable comeback in the movie 'Ram', where she played Jeeva's mother.

Since then, Saranya has become synonymous with mother roles in Tamil cinema. Her performances have been widely appreciated, especially in 'Kalavani' and 'Velai Illa Pattadhari'. Her role as a loving mother in these films has earned her several awards, including the Filmfare Award and Vijay TV Award for Best Supporting Actress. Directors have frequently cast her in mother roles due to her innocent appearance and acting prowess.

However, Saranya's recent actions have led to legal trouble. A woman named Sridevi has filed a complaint against her at the Virugambakkam police station. The complaint includes CCTV footage showing Saranya threatening Sridevi during an argument about parking. The police are now investigating the matter based on Sridevi's allegations.