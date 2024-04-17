Shabana Bids Farewell To Mr. Manaivi: Vaanathai Pola Star Debjani Modak Takes The Reins!

Shabana Exits Mr. Manaivi: Shabana Shajahan gained prominence for her portrayal in the widely acclaimed series "Sembaruthi," which aired on Zee Tamil. Following the conclusion of "Sembaruthi," Shabana transitioned to Sun TV, where she assumed the lead role in the serial "Mr. Manaivi."

The talented actress, who mesmerised audiences with her portrayal of Anjalidevi Sivakumar, also known as Anjali Vicky, alongside Pavan Ravindra, has been a pivotal part of the show since its premiere on March 6 last year.

However, fans were taken aback by Shabana's sudden exit from the series, sparking a flurry of speculations. Amid swirling rumours suggesting her departure was due to pregnancy, Shabana swiftly debunked the claims, asserting that she is not expecting. Her unexpected departure has left fans wondering about the future of her character in "Mr. Manaivi."

Debjani Modak Joins Mr. Manaivi

With Shabana bidding adieu to the show, all eyes are now on her successor. According to the latest reports, Debjani Modak will be joining "Mr. Manaivi." Renowned for her role in Sun TV's "Vaanathai Pola," Debjani has been chosen to fill Shabana's shoes as Anjalidevi. The news of Debjani's entry into "Mr. Manaivi" has set tongues wagging, with fans eagerly anticipating her portrayal of the beloved character.

As the spotlight shifts to Debjani, the audience's curiosity mounts regarding her interpretation of Anjalidevi's character. Having showcased her acting prowess across Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali language serials, Debjani's inclusion in "Mr. Manaivi" promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the storyline.

The forthcoming episodes of "Mr. Manaivi" are expected to feature Debjani's debut, offering viewers an exciting glimpse into the new chapter of the show. Stay tuned as Debjani Modak steps into the shoes of Anjalidevi, igniting fresh intrigue and excitement among loyal viewers.