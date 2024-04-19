Siren HD Leaked Online For Free Download Within Hours Of Its OTT Release

Siren
OTT
Release:
Jayam
Ravi
and
Keerthy
Suresh
star
in
the
lead
roles
of
"Siren," a
film
written
and
directed
by
Anthony
Bhagyaraj.
The
movie
hit
theatres
on
February
16,
2024.
Jayam
Ravi
plays
a
convict
imprisoned
for
murder,
while
Keerthy
Suresh
portrays
the
female
lead.
The
film
also
features
significant
performances
from
Anupama
Parameswaran,
Samuthirakani,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Tulasi.
Siren
Synopsis
A
former
ambulance
driver
turned
criminal
has
been
eagerly
anticipating
his
release
from
prison.
After
14
years,
he
finally
gets
the
chance
to
go
out
on
parole.
Siren
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Fans
of
Tamil
cinema
can
celebrate
the
release
of
the
highly
anticipated
crime
thriller
"Siren,"
starring
Jayam
Ravi,
Keerthy
Suresh,
and
Anupama
Parameswaran,
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
on
April
19.
Audiences
can
now
immerse
themselves
in
this
compelling
narrative.
'Siren' Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
an
exceptional
cast,
including
Jayam
Ravi,
Keerthy
Suresh,
Anupama
Parameswaran,
Samuthirakani,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Tulasi.
GV
Prakash
Kumar
composed
the
music,
Selva
Kumar
SK
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
managed
the
editing.
Dhilip
Subbarayan
was
in
charge
of
stunt
choreography,
and
Sujatha
Vijayakumar
produced
the
movie.
Siren
Leaked
Online
Unfortunately,
within
hours
of
its
release
on
the
OTT
platforms,
the
movie
"Siren" fell
prey
to
piracy.
The
movie,
directed
by
Anthony
Bhagyaraj,
became
a
victim
of
illegal
copying
and
content
sharing
through
unscrupulous
websites
as
positive
reviews
of
the
movie
began
to
circulate.
The
links
to
the
leaked
content
of
"Siren"
were
widespread
across
the
internet.
Join
The
Fight
Against
Piracy:
Support
Creativity,
Say
No
To
Illegal
Downloads
Piracy
harms
the
entertainment
industry.
When
movies
and
series
are
leaked
online,
it
undermines
the
hard
work
of
countless
individuals.
By
watching
movies
through
legal
channels
like
theatres,
streaming
platforms,
or
purchasing
digital
copies,
you
support
the
industry
and
enable
filmmakers
to
continue
creating.
Let's
stand
together
against
piracy
and
ensure
the
industry
thrives.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Cinematograph
Act,
1952,
and
the
Copyright
Act,
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.