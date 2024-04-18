Siren OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Jayam Ravi's Movie Online

Siren
OTT
Release:
The
lead
roles
in
'Siren'
are
portrayed
by
Jayam
Ravi
and
Keerthy
Suresh,
with
Anthony
Bhagyaraj
taking
on
the
dual
roles
of
writer
and
director.
The
movie
was
released
in
theaters
on
February
16,
2024.
Last
November,
the
teaser
for
'Siren'
was
unveiled,
offering
a
1-minute
and
38-second
glimpse
into
the
plot.
The
movie
features
Jayam
Ravi
as
a
convict
incarcerated
for
murder,
while
Keerthy
Suresh
takes
on
the
role
of
the
female
lead.
Anupama
Parameshwaran,
Samuthirakani,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Tulasi
also
have
notable
roles
in
the
film.
Although
the
teaser
doesn't
directly
reveal
the
mission,
it
provides
a
sneak
peek
into
the
thrilling
adventure
that
ensues
after
Jayam
Ravi's
character
is
released
on
parole.
Yogi
Babu
joins
the
ensemble
as
a
police
officer,
adding
a
comedic
touch
to
the
narrative,
much
to
the
audience's
delight.
Siren
Synopsis
An
ex-ambulance
driver,
now
turned
criminal,
eagerly
awaits
his
release
from
prison.
After
a
14-year
wait,
he
finally
receives
the
opportunity
to
step
out
on
parole.
'Siren'
Trailer
On
February
7,
the
makers
unveiled
the
trailer
for
"Siren," starring
Jayam
Ravi
and
Keerthy
Suresh.
The
trailer
introduces
Jayam
Ravi
as
an
ambulance
driver
accused
of
murder,
resulting
in
his
incarceration.
Upon
his
release
on
parole,
he
embarks
on
a
turbulent
journey
as
hidden
secrets
emerge,
urging
him
to
clear
his
name.
Complicating
matters
further,
he
crosses
paths
with
Keerthy
Suresh's
character,
a
tenacious
police
officer
who
firmly
believes
in
his
guilt
and
relentlessly
challenges
him.
Siren
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Enthusiasts
of
Tamil
cinema
have
a
reason
to
rejoice
as
the
much-awaited
Tamil
crime
thriller
"Siren," featuring
Jayam
Ravi,
Keerthy
Suresh,
and
Anupama
Parameswaran,
is
poised
to
premiere
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
on
April
19.
Although
an
official
announcement
is
forthcoming,
eager
viewers
can
anticipate
delving
into
this
captivating
storyline.
Stay
tuned
for
further
updates
on
the
specifics
of
its
OTT
debut
as
anticipation
grows
among
the
audience
eagerly
awaiting
this
thrilling
cinematic
experience.
'Siren'
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
showcases
an
outstanding
ensemble
cast,
including
Jayam
Ravi,
Keerthy
Suresh,
Anupama
Parameshwaran,
Samuthirakani,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Tulasi.
GV
Prakash
Kumar
handles
the
music
composition,
while
Selva
Kumar
SK
takes
charge
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Ruben
works
as
the
editor.
Stunt
choreography
is
managed
by
Dhilip
Subbarayan.
The
production
is
led
by
Sujatha
Vijayakumar.