Siren OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Jayam Ravi's Movie Online

Siren OTT Release: The lead roles in 'Siren' are portrayed by Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, with Anthony Bhagyaraj taking on the dual roles of writer and director. The movie was released in theaters on February 16, 2024.

Last November, the teaser for 'Siren' was unveiled, offering a 1-minute and 38-second glimpse into the plot. The movie features Jayam Ravi as a convict incarcerated for murder, while Keerthy Suresh takes on the role of the female lead. Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi also have notable roles in the film.

Although the teaser doesn't directly reveal the mission, it provides a sneak peek into the thrilling adventure that ensues after Jayam Ravi's character is released on parole. Yogi Babu joins the ensemble as a police officer, adding a comedic touch to the narrative, much to the audience's delight.

Siren Synopsis

An ex-ambulance driver, now turned criminal, eagerly awaits his release from prison. After a 14-year wait, he finally receives the opportunity to step out on parole.

'Siren' Trailer

On February 7, the makers unveiled the trailer for "Siren," starring Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh. The trailer introduces Jayam Ravi as an ambulance driver accused of murder, resulting in his incarceration. Upon his release on parole, he embarks on a turbulent journey as hidden secrets emerge, urging him to clear his name. Complicating matters further, he crosses paths with Keerthy Suresh's character, a tenacious police officer who firmly believes in his guilt and relentlessly challenges him.

Siren OTT Release Date And Platform

Enthusiasts of Tamil cinema have a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited Tamil crime thriller "Siren," featuring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran, is poised to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 19. Although an official announcement is forthcoming, eager viewers can anticipate delving into this captivating storyline. Stay tuned for further updates on the specifics of its OTT debut as anticipation grows among the audience eagerly awaiting this thrilling cinematic experience.

'Siren' Cast And Crew

The film showcases an outstanding ensemble cast, including Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. GV Prakash Kumar handles the music composition, while Selva Kumar SK takes charge as the cinematographer, and Ruben works as the editor. Stunt choreography is managed by Dhilip Subbarayan. The production is led by Sujatha Vijayakumar.