Tamil TV Serials TRP Ratings: Karthigai Deepam Leads The Week - Top 5 Serials Revealed

Top 5 Zee Tamil Serials Of The Week: Zee Tamil has cemented its position as one of the most-watched television channels on the Tamil small screen, with its gripping lineup of serials captivating audiences across the state. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) recently released its weekly ratings, and Zee Tamil's prime-time serials continue to make significant strides in the rankings.

Let's take a look at the top 5 serials on Zee Tamil this week:

Karthigai Deepam: Holding onto the top spot with a rating of 5.11, Karthigai Deepam continues to dazzle viewers. This highly acclaimed serial stars Karthik Raj and Arthika in the lead roles and is directed by V. Sathasivam. The show, which premiered on December 5, 2022, is a remake of Zee Bangla's TV series Krishnakoli and follows the journey of its central characters as they navigate life's challenges.

Sandhya Ragam: This popular serial has climbed to second place with a rating of 4.52. Sandhya Ragam is known for its stellar performances by Sandhya Jagarlamudi, Antara Swarnakar, and Bhavana Lasya, among others. Directed by N. Priyan and produced by Sabreesh Kumar, the series follows the intertwined lives of two sisters, Janaki and Sandhya, and their children, offering an emotional and engaging storyline.

Anna: Ranking third with a rating of 4.38, Anna is an action drama serial that has captured viewers' attention. Produced by Rajammal Creations, the show features Senthil Kumar and Nithya Ram in lead roles. The series revolves around the strong bond between an elder brother and his four younger sisters and is based on Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar. Anna airs at 8:30 PM IST on Zee Tamil and is also available on ZEE5.

Ninaithale Inikkum: In fourth place with a rating of 3.64, Ninaithale Inikkum brings a heartwarming narrative to the screen. The show follows Bommi, a young woman who wins over a big royal family of sweetmakers with her strength and resilience. This feel-good drama has endeared itself to audiences across Tamil Nadu.

Veera: Securing the fifth position with a rating of 3.15, Veera offers an emotional journey through family dynamics. Featuring the talented actress Vaishu, this serial delivers a rollercoaster of emotions and gripping storytelling that resonates with viewers.

In addition to these top-rated shows, other serials on Zee Tamil have also witnessed a rise in ratings, signalling the channel's continued success and appeal to audiences. As Zee Tamil remains a powerhouse in Tamil television, fans eagerly anticipate more captivating stories in the coming weeks.