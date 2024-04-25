Tamil TV Serials TRP Ratings: Karthigai Deepam Leads The Week - Top 5 Serials Revealed

Top
5
Zee
Tamil
Serials
Of
The
Week:
Zee
Tamil
has
cemented
its
position
as
one
of
the
most-watched
television
channels
on
the
Tamil
small
screen,
with
its
gripping
lineup
of
serials
captivating
audiences
across
the
state.
The
Broadcast
Audience
Research
Council
(BARC)
recently
released
its
weekly
ratings,
and
Zee
Tamil's
prime-time
serials
continue
to
make
significant
strides
in
the
rankings.
Let's
take
a
look
at
the
top
5
serials
on
Zee
Tamil
this
week:
Karthigai
Deepam:
Holding
onto
the
top
spot
with
a
rating
of
5.11,
Karthigai
Deepam
continues
to
dazzle
viewers.
This
highly
acclaimed
serial
stars
Karthik
Raj
and
Arthika
in
the
lead
roles
and
is
directed
by
V.
Sathasivam.
The
show,
which
premiered
on
December
5,
2022,
is
a
remake
of
Zee
Bangla's
TV
series
Krishnakoli
and
follows
the
journey
of
its
central
characters
as
they
navigate
life's
challenges.
Sandhya
Ragam:
This
popular
serial
has
climbed
to
second
place
with
a
rating
of
4.52.
Sandhya
Ragam
is
known
for
its
stellar
performances
by
Sandhya
Jagarlamudi,
Antara
Swarnakar,
and
Bhavana
Lasya,
among
others.
Directed
by
N.
Priyan
and
produced
by
Sabreesh
Kumar,
the
series
follows
the
intertwined
lives
of
two
sisters,
Janaki
and
Sandhya,
and
their
children,
offering
an
emotional
and
engaging
storyline.
Anna:
Ranking
third
with
a
rating
of
4.38,
Anna
is
an
action
drama
serial
that
has
captured
viewers'
attention.
Produced
by
Rajammal
Creations,
the
show
features
Senthil
Kumar
and
Nithya
Ram
in
lead
roles.
The
series
revolves
around
the
strong
bond
between
an
elder
brother
and
his
four
younger
sisters
and
is
based
on
Naam
Iruvar
Namakku
Iruvar.
Anna
airs
at
8:30
PM
IST
on
Zee
Tamil
and
is
also
available
on
ZEE5.
Ninaithale
Inikkum:
In
fourth
place
with
a
rating
of
3.64,
Ninaithale
Inikkum
brings
a
heartwarming
narrative
to
the
screen.
The
show
follows
Bommi,
a
young
woman
who
wins
over
a
big
royal
family
of
sweetmakers
with
her
strength
and
resilience.
This
feel-good
drama
has
endeared
itself
to
audiences
across
Tamil
Nadu.
Veera:
Securing
the
fifth
position
with
a
rating
of
3.15,
Veera
offers
an
emotional
journey
through
family
dynamics.
Featuring
the
talented
actress
Vaishu,
this
serial
delivers
a
rollercoaster
of
emotions
and
gripping
storytelling
that
resonates
with
viewers.
In
addition
to
these
top-rated
shows,
other
serials
on
Zee
Tamil
have
also
witnessed
a
rise
in
ratings,
signalling
the
channel's
continued
success
and
appeal
to
audiences.
As
Zee
Tamil
remains
a
powerhouse
in
Tamil
television,
fans
eagerly
anticipate
more
captivating
stories
in
the
coming
weeks.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 17:35 [IST]