Thalaivar 171: Mic Mohan As Villain In Rajinikanth's Film; Vijay Sethupathi & Shah Rukh Khan Rumoured Addition

Thalaivar 171 Update: In a move that has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry, director Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to have assembled an impressive cast for Rajinikanth's much-anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled "Thalaivar 171." As per a report by DT Next, actor Mic Mohan has been approached by Lokesh to portray the antagonist in the movie, marking a potentially thrilling addition to the cast.

Report suggest that both Lokesh and Mohan have expressed keen interest in collaborating, with negotiations currently underway regarding the actor's remuneration. Once the discussions reach a consensus, the veteran actor is expected to seal the deal, further solidifying the film's ensemble.

Vijay Sethupathi And Shah Rukh Khan's Potential Roles In Thalaivar 171

Furthermore, the buzz doesn't stop there. Lokesh has reportedly extended an offer to acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi to join the cast of "Thalaivar 171." Following their successful collaboration in "Master" and the upcoming "Vikram," Lokesh has presented yet another intriguing character to Sethupathi for this project, adding more star power to the lineup.

Adding to the excitement, rumours have surfaced suggesting that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may make a cameo appearance in the film, as reported by DT Next. If confirmed, SRK's involvement would undoubtedly elevate the film's profile and set the stage for an epic cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, speculation has been rife on social media regarding the film's title, with many suggesting "Kazhugu," reminiscent of Rajinikanth's 1981 blockbuster. However, official confirmation on the title is still pending.

In a recent development, the film's team unveiled a captivating poster on March 28, featuring Rajinikanth in a visually arresting pose, handcuffed by several golden watches against a backdrop of clocks. Produced by Sun Pictures, "Thalaivar 171" boasts music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander and high-octane stunts choreographed by Anbariv.

Fans eagerly anticipate the official revelation of the film's title, scheduled for April 22, as anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic extravaganza.