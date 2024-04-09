Thalaivar 171: Mic Mohan As Villain In Rajinikanth's Film; Vijay Sethupathi & Shah Rukh Khan Rumoured Addition

Thalaivar
171
Update:
In
a
move
that
has
set
tongues
wagging
in
the
entertainment
industry,
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
seems
to
have
assembled
an
impressive
cast
for
Rajinikanth's
much-anticipated
upcoming
film,
tentatively
titled
"Thalaivar
171." As
per
a
report
by
DT
Next,
actor
Mic
Mohan
has
been
approached
by
Lokesh
to
portray
the
antagonist
in
the
movie,
marking
a
potentially
thrilling
addition
to
the
cast.
Report
suggest
that
both
Lokesh
and
Mohan
have
expressed
keen
interest
in
collaborating,
with
negotiations
currently
underway
regarding
the
actor's
remuneration.
Once
the
discussions
reach
a
consensus,
the
veteran
actor
is
expected
to
seal
the
deal,
further
solidifying
the
film's
ensemble.
Vijay
Sethupathi
And
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Potential
Roles
In
Thalaivar
171
Furthermore,
the
buzz
doesn't
stop
there.
Lokesh
has
reportedly
extended
an
offer
to
acclaimed
actor
Vijay
Sethupathi
to
join
the
cast
of
"Thalaivar
171."
Following
their
successful
collaboration
in
"Master"
and
the
upcoming
"Vikram,"
Lokesh
has
presented
yet
another
intriguing
character
to
Sethupathi
for
this
project,
adding
more
star
power
to
the
lineup.
Adding
to
the
excitement,
rumours
have
surfaced
suggesting
that
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
may
make
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
film,
as
reported
by
DT
Next.
If
confirmed,
SRK's
involvement
would
undoubtedly
elevate
the
film's
profile
and
set
the
stage
for
an
epic
cinematic
experience.
Meanwhile,
speculation
has
been
rife
on
social
media
regarding
the
film's
title,
with
many
suggesting
"Kazhugu,"
reminiscent
of
Rajinikanth's
1981
blockbuster.
However,
official
confirmation
on
the
title
is
still
pending.
In
a
recent
development,
the
film's
team
unveiled
a
captivating
poster
on
March
28,
featuring
Rajinikanth
in
a
visually
arresting
pose,
handcuffed
by
several
golden
watches
against
a
backdrop
of
clocks.
Produced
by
Sun
Pictures,
"Thalaivar
171"
boasts
music
by
the
talented
Anirudh
Ravichander
and
high-octane
stunts
choreographed
by
Anbariv.