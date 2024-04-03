Thalaivar 171 Title Promo Release Date And Update: Anticipation For Rajinikanth & Lokesh's Movie Excites Fans

Thalaivar
171
Update:
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
has
been
consistently
achieving
success
with
his
films,
elevating
his
career
to
unprecedented
levels.Having
directed
five
successful
feature
films,
he
has
garnered
both
critical
acclaim
and
commercial
success,
propelling
his
trajectory
upward.
Recently,
Kanagaraj
has
been
acknowledged
for
his
work
in
creating
a
shared
universe
known
as
the
Lokesh
Cinematic
Universe,
with
three
of
his
films
-
Kaithi,
Vikram,
and
Leo
-
being
part
of
this
interconnected
world.
However,
his
upcoming
project
signals
a
departure
from
this
trend
as
he
prepares
to
direct
the
Tamil
cinema
icon,
Rajinikanth.
Currently
in
production
under
the
tentative
title
Thalaivar
171,
the
film
is
produced
by
Sun
Pictures.
Anirudh
Ravichander,
a
regular
collaborator
with
Kanagaraj,
has
been
hired
to
handle
the
music
composition.
Thalaivar
171
Title
Reveal
On
April
22
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
recently
sparked
anticipation
by
announcing
that
the
title
for
Thalaivar171
will
be
unveiled
on
April
22,
2024.
Following
this
revelation,
there
has
been
widespread
speculation
and
discussion
regarding
the
potential
title
of
the
film.
Alongside
disclosing
the
forthcoming
title
reveal
date,
the
acclaimed
director
and
screenwriter
of
Kollywood
also
presented
the
first
look
of
Rajnikanth
in
Thalaivar
171.
The
veteran
actor,
aged
73,
portrayed
a
rugged
persona
in
the
poster,
further
heightening
the
excitement.
The
poster
captures
Rajinikanth's
aura,
showing
him
in
sunglasses
and
a
handcuff
made
with
several
wristwatches.
This
sneak
peek
has
intensified
anticipation,
with
fans
eagerly
awaiting
more
updates.
Thalaivar
171
Title
Promo
Excitement
is
brewing
among
fans
of
SuperStar
Rajinikanth
as
the
latest
reports
reveal
that
a
title
promo
shoot
for
Thalaivar171
is
set
to
take
place
next
week,
following
in
the
footsteps
of
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
previous
films,
Vikram
and
Leo.
The
title
unveiling
promises
to
be
an
unexpected
surprise,
adding
to
the
anticipation
and
thrill
for
Rajinikanth
enthusiasts.
Further
intensifying
the
excitement,
renowned
music
composer
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
set
to
deliver
an
English
track
for
the
Thalaivar
171
title
promo.
The
unveiling
of
the
title
is
scheduled
for
April
22nd,
marking
another
milestone
in
the
journey
of
one
of
Indian
cinema's
most
iconic
figures.
