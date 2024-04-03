Thalaivar 171 Title Promo Release Date And Update: Anticipation For Rajinikanth & Lokesh's Movie Excites Fans

Thalaivar 171 Update: Lokesh Kanagaraj has been consistently achieving success with his films, elevating his career to unprecedented levels.Having directed five successful feature films, he has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, propelling his trajectory upward.

Recently, Kanagaraj has been acknowledged for his work in creating a shared universe known as the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, with three of his films - Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo - being part of this interconnected world. However, his upcoming project signals a departure from this trend as he prepares to direct the Tamil cinema icon, Rajinikanth.

Currently in production under the tentative title Thalaivar 171, the film is produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander, a regular collaborator with Kanagaraj, has been hired to handle the music composition.

Thalaivar 171 Title Reveal On April 22

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently sparked anticipation by announcing that the title for Thalaivar171 will be unveiled on April 22, 2024. Following this revelation, there has been widespread speculation and discussion regarding the potential title of the film. Alongside disclosing the forthcoming title reveal date, the acclaimed director and screenwriter of Kollywood also presented the first look of Rajnikanth in Thalaivar 171. The veteran actor, aged 73, portrayed a rugged persona in the poster, further heightening the excitement.

The poster captures Rajinikanth's aura, showing him in sunglasses and a handcuff made with several wristwatches. This sneak peek has intensified anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates.

Thalaivar 171 Title Promo

Excitement is brewing among fans of SuperStar Rajinikanth as the latest reports reveal that a title promo shoot for Thalaivar171 is set to take place next week, following in the footsteps of Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous films, Vikram and Leo. The title unveiling promises to be an unexpected surprise, adding to the anticipation and thrill for Rajinikanth enthusiasts.

Further intensifying the excitement, renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to deliver an English track for the Thalaivar 171 title promo. The unveiling of the title is scheduled for April 22nd, marking another milestone in the journey of one of Indian cinema's most iconic figures. Stay tuned to this space for more updates regarding Thalaivar171 and its title promo.