Thalaivar 171 Title Teaser Release Time Revealed: Exciting Unveiling Of Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Movie

Superstar
Rajinikanth
is
set
to
return
as
a
character
with
a
dark
side
in
the
movie
tentatively
titled
Thalaivar
171.
This
movie
is
the
first
collaboration
between
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
and
Rajinikanth,
but
it
is
not
part
of
the
LCU.
In
a
past
interview,
Lokesh
mentioned
that
he
was
going
to
experiment
with
something
new
in
Thalaivar
171.
Title
Teaser
Release
Time
Fans
are
excited,
and
the
title
teaser
for
this
major
project
will
be
unveiled
in
just
a
few
hours.
Reports
suggest
that
the
title
teaser
will
be
released
today
at
6
p.m.
The
anticipation
extends
beyond
Rajinikanth's
fan
base
to
a
broader
audience
eager
for
the
promotional
content.
Rajini
fans
are
hoping
for
a
powerful
beginning
to
the
project
with
the
Thalaivar
171
title
teaser
release.
In
the
meantime,
there
has
been
a
lot
of
buzz
on
social
media
about
the
film's
title,
with
some
proposing
"Kazhugu," echoing
Rajinikanth's
1981
hit.
However,
we
will
have
to
wait
a
few
more
hours
for
the
official
title
reveal.
On
March
28,
the
film's
team
released
an
intriguing
poster
showcasing
Rajinikanth
in
a
striking
pose,
handcuffed
with
golden
watches,
against
a
background
of
clocks.
"Thalaivar
171," produced
by
Sun
Pictures,
features
music
by
the
accomplished
Anirudh
Ravichander
and
intense
stunts
coordinated
by
Anbariv.
Fans
are
eagerly
looking
forward
to
the
official
unveiling
of
the
film's
title
on
April
22,
as
the
excitement
grows
for
what
is
expected
to
be
an
extraordinary
cinematic
experience.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 9:55 [IST]