Thalaivar 171 Title Teaser Release Time Revealed: Exciting Unveiling Of Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Movie

Thalaivar 171 Title Teaser Release: Superstar Rajinikanth is set to return as a character with a dark side in the movie tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. This movie is the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth, but it is not part of the LCU. In a past interview, Lokesh mentioned that he was going to experiment with something new in Thalaivar 171.

Title Teaser Release Time

Fans are excited, and the title teaser for this major project will be unveiled in just a few hours. Reports suggest that the title teaser will be released today at 6 p.m.

The anticipation extends beyond Rajinikanth's fan base to a broader audience eager for the promotional content. Rajini fans are hoping for a powerful beginning to the project with the Thalaivar 171 title teaser release.

#Thalaivar171 Title Teaser Day..🔥 A Standalone Film From #LokeshKanagaraj ..⭐ #Vikram & #LEO Title Teasers were Bangers..💥 Expecting another Banger Today with a Punchline From Superstar #Rajinikanth ..🤩 An Anirudh Musical..🫡 pic.twitter.com/lfIy6FIdCP — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 22, 2024

In the meantime, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about the film's title, with some proposing "Kazhugu," echoing Rajinikanth's 1981 hit. However, we will have to wait a few more hours for the official title reveal.

On March 28, the film's team released an intriguing poster showcasing Rajinikanth in a striking pose, handcuffed with golden watches, against a background of clocks. "Thalaivar 171," produced by Sun Pictures, features music by the accomplished Anirudh Ravichander and intense stunts coordinated by Anbariv.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the official unveiling of the film's title on April 22, as the excitement grows for what is expected to be an extraordinary cinematic experience.