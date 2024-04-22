Thalaivar 171 Titled 'Coolie': Watch Powerful Avatar Of Rajinkanth In The Teaser For Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next

Thalaivar
171
Titled
'Coolie':
The
title
teaser
for
Rajinikanth's
upcoming
film,
previously
known
as
Thalaivar
171,
now
introduces
the
intriguing
title
Coolie.
Rajinikanth
has
played
a
coolie
in
films
like
Uzhaipaali
(1993),
Mannan
(1992),
Mallum
Malarum
(1989),
and
several
others.
Therefore,
the
upcoming
film
may
include
some
meta-references
to
his
earlier
work.
This
film
marks
the
first
collaboration
between
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
and
Rajinikanth,
but
it
is
not
part
of
the
LCU.
In
a
previous
interview,
Lokesh
stated
that
he
planned
to
try
something
different
with
Thalaivar
171
and
confirmed
it
would
not
be
connected
to
his
cinematic
universe,
which
includes
movies
like
Vikram,
Kaithi,
and
Leo.
Consequently,
Coolie
will
be
his
third
standalone
film,
following
Maanagaram
and
Master.
On
March
28,
the
film's
team
unveiled
a
captivating
poster
featuring
Rajinikanth
in
a
dramatic
stance,
handcuffed
with
golden
watches,
against
a
backdrop
of
clocks.
"Thalaivar
171," produced
by
Sun
Pictures,
includes
music
by
the
talented
Anirudh
Ravichander
and
high-octane
stunts
choreographed
by
Anbariv.
Rumoured
Cast
of
Coolie
The
rest
of
the
cast
and
crew
for
the
film
have
not
yet
been
officially
announced.
However,
reports
suggest
that
actor
Mic
Mohan
has
been
approached
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
to
play
the
antagonist,
which
could
make
for
an
exciting
addition
to
the
cast.
It
is
said
that
both
Lokesh
and
Mohan
are
eager
to
collaborate,
and
discussions
are
in
progress.
Once
they
reach
an
agreement,
Mohan
is
expected
to
sign
on,
strengthening
the
film's
ensemble.
The
buzz
doesn't
end
there.
Lokesh
has
also
reportedly
extended
an
offer
to
acclaimed
actor
Vijay
Sethupathi
to
join
the
cast
of
"Thalaivar
171." Following
their
successful
work
together
in
"Master"
and
"Vikram,"
Lokesh
has
proposed
another
compelling
role
for
Sethupathi
in
this
project,
adding
even
more
star
power
to
the
film.
Adding
to
the
anticipation,
rumours
suggest
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
might
make
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
film,
according
to
reports.
If
confirmed,
SRK's
participation
would
undoubtedly
boost
the
film's
prestige
and
set
the
stage
for
an
extraordinary
cinematic
experience.
Sun
Pictures,
which
found
great
success
with
Jailer,
has
teamed
up
with
Rajinikanth
for
Coolie,
set
for
release
in
2025.