Thalaivar 171 Titled 'Coolie': Watch Powerful Avatar Of Rajinkanth In The Teaser For Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next

Thalaivar 171 Titled 'Coolie': The title teaser for Rajinikanth's upcoming film, previously known as Thalaivar 171, now introduces the intriguing title Coolie. Rajinikanth has played a coolie in films like Uzhaipaali (1993), Mannan (1992), Mallum Malarum (1989), and several others. Therefore, the upcoming film may include some meta-references to his earlier work.

This film marks the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth, but it is not part of the LCU. In a previous interview, Lokesh stated that he planned to try something different with Thalaivar 171 and confirmed it would not be connected to his cinematic universe, which includes movies like Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo. Consequently, Coolie will be his third standalone film, following Maanagaram and Master.

On March 28, the film's team unveiled a captivating poster featuring Rajinikanth in a dramatic stance, handcuffed with golden watches, against a backdrop of clocks. "Thalaivar 171," produced by Sun Pictures, includes music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander and high-octane stunts choreographed by Anbariv.

Rumoured Cast of Coolie

The rest of the cast and crew for the film have not yet been officially announced. However, reports suggest that actor Mic Mohan has been approached by Lokesh Kanagaraj to play the antagonist, which could make for an exciting addition to the cast.

It is said that both Lokesh and Mohan are eager to collaborate, and discussions are in progress. Once they reach an agreement, Mohan is expected to sign on, strengthening the film's ensemble.

The buzz doesn't end there. Lokesh has also reportedly extended an offer to acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi to join the cast of "Thalaivar 171." Following their successful work together in "Master" and "Vikram," Lokesh has proposed another compelling role for Sethupathi in this project, adding even more star power to the film.

Adding to the anticipation, rumours suggest Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might make a cameo appearance in the film, according to reports. If confirmed, SRK's participation would undoubtedly boost the film's prestige and set the stage for an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Sun Pictures, which found great success with Jailer, has teamed up with Rajinikanth for Coolie, set for release in 2025.