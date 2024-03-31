Thalapathy 69 Buzz: Director For Vijay's Final Film Revealed? Fans Abuzz With Excitement!

Thalapathy
69:
Actor
Vijay,
also
known
as
Thalapathy
Vijay
among
his
fans,
made
a
pivotal
move
in
his
career
by
announcing
his
foray
into
politics
and
revealing
the
name
of
his
new
political
party
on
February
2nd.
While
currently
engaged
in
filming
'The
Greatest
of
All
Time'
(GOAT),
directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
Vijay
has
affirmed
that
this
movie
marks
his
second-to-last
cinematic
venture,
with
'Thalapathy
69'
set
to
be
his
final
acting
pursuit.
Latest
Buzz
Around
Thalapathy
69
Director
According
to
reports,
D.
V.
V.
Danayya,
a
prominent
figure
in
the
Telugu
film
industry,
is
set
to
produce
Thalapathy
69.
Speculations
have
circulated
about
the
director
for
the
project,
with
several
notable
names
being
considered,
including
Atlee
Kumar,
Vetrimaaran,
Nelson
Dilipkumar,
H.
Vinoth,
and
Telugu
director
Trivikram
Srinivas.
Presently,
there's
a
significant
buzz
within
the
industry
suggesting
that
H.
Vinoth
is
poised
to
direct
Thalapathy
69,
slated
for
release
as
a
political
film
in
2025.
Notably,
H.
Vinoth
has
helmed
acclaimed
films
such
as
"Sathuranga
Vettai,"
"Theeran
Adhigaaram
Ondru,"
"Nerkonda
Paarvai,"
"Valimai," and
"Thunivu."
Love
his
way
how
he
handles
the
small
Political
touches
in
all
of
his
films👌
According
to
reports,
actor
Vijay's
salary
for
his
role
in
"GOAT" is
Rs
200
crore.
However,
rumours
suggest
that
his
compensation
for
Thalapathy
69
could
exceed
this
amount.
Recent
updates
hint
at
a
potential
earning
of
up
to
Rs
250
crore
for
Thalapathy
69,
which,
if
confirmed,
would
elevate
him
to
the
position
of
the
highest-paid
actor
in
India.