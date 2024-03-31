Thalapathy 69 Buzz: Director For Vijay's Final Film Revealed? Fans Abuzz With Excitement!

Thalapathy 69: Actor Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay among his fans, made a pivotal move in his career by announcing his foray into politics and revealing the name of his new political party on February 2nd.

While currently engaged in filming 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay has affirmed that this movie marks his second-to-last cinematic venture, with 'Thalapathy 69' set to be his final acting pursuit.

Latest Buzz Around Thalapathy 69 Director

According to reports, D. V. V. Danayya, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, is set to produce Thalapathy 69. Speculations have circulated about the director for the project, with several notable names being considered, including Atlee Kumar, Vetrimaaran, Nelson Dilipkumar, H. Vinoth, and Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas.

Presently, there's a significant buzz within the industry suggesting that H. Vinoth is poised to direct Thalapathy 69, slated for release as a political film in 2025. Notably, H. Vinoth has helmed acclaimed films such as "Sathuranga Vettai," "Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru," "Nerkonda Paarvai," "Valimai," and "Thunivu."

Love his way how he handles the small Political touches in all of his films👌



Now a full fledged political movie and that too with #ThalapathyVijay, before he entering into politics.....The hype level gonna be the Max ❤️‍🔥#Thalapathy69 pic.twitter.com/XeDFpP4Xm0 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 31, 2024

Thalapathy 69: Vijay's Salary

According to reports, actor Vijay's salary for his role in "GOAT" is Rs 200 crore. However, rumours suggest that his compensation for Thalapathy 69 could exceed this amount. Recent updates hint at a potential earning of up to Rs 250 crore for Thalapathy 69, which, if confirmed, would elevate him to the position of the highest-paid actor in India.

As fans eagerly await updates on Vijay's upcoming film and its director, his venture into politics also sparks discussions about his future contributions to Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape.